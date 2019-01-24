Where to watch Super Bowl LIII in Miami (and find the drink specials)

Get some drink specials and watch the big game while praying this dude trips on some Astroturf.

There’s nothing wrong with watching the Super Bowl from your living room couch, but this is Miami and there’s no shortage of great spots offering drink specials and amazing game day dishes in celebration of the biggest face-off in football.

Whether you’re looking to curse the New England Patriots at a dive bar, catch the Los Angeles Rams’ winning plays poolside, or pop bottles at the club while hoping Tom Brady face plants on the 40-yard line, we’re confident you’ll find your sweet spot for viewing the Super Bowl on this list.

American Social Brickell

Photo/Pinecrest Magazine

For one day only, American Social will feature a special $10 Super Bowl Menu including signature game time bites (smoked Buffalo wild wings or mac and cheese, anyone?). Wash down all that game day goodness with your pick of craft beer and cocktails while catching plays on over a dozen TV screens.

American Social, 690 SW 1st Ct., Miami; www.americansocialbar.com/brickell.

KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral

In addition to a slew of brand new menu items (we’ve got our minds on their Spicy Hawaiian and BBQ chicken pizza), KINGS will offer giant shareable 32-ounce mugs filled with your drink of choice at discounted rates for Super Bowl LIII. And with 14 ten-pin bowling lanes, air hockey, billiards and shuffleboard, there are plenty 0f games even for fans who don’t have their eyes glued to what’s happening on the field.

KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral, 3450 Northwest 83rd Ave. Suite 152, Doral; www.kings-de.com/miami-doral.

Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar

To celebrate Super Bowl LIII, Doc B’s in Coral Gables will offer happy hour from open to close. Watch the game from any of the TVs mounted above the bar, and pair your specially-priced drinks with kitchen favorites – like spicy Chicken Littles with house made french fries, pepperoni pizza, crispy chicken sandwiches and more – all for under $12 each.

Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar, 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; www.docbsrestaurant.com.

The Confidante Miami

This oceanfront oasis in Miami Beach’s mid-beach neighborhood will serve up game day favorites like wings, sliders and pig skin nachos on special, plus happy hour pricing for drinks from 4-10 p.m. South Beach Brewing will host a pop-up with samples of favorite brews and plenty of swag. You can catch every down on a blow-up TV screen set up in The Backyard of the hotel and enjoy the pool with the purchase of a day-pass. And for those who want to take their football viewing plans to the next level, there’s a special private bungalow package that includes wings, two buckets of beer, a bottle of Tito’s vodka, water, champagne and a personal server. Just email concierge@theconfidantehotel for more information.

The Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

The iconic Miami Beach resort will offer football fans an exclusive poolside game experience with several different cabana packages. Each includes snacks and beverage, plus access beginning as early as 9 a.m. For more information, call 305-538-2000.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.fontainebleau.com.

Atton Brickell Miami

This downtown hot spot will host a Super Bowl viewing party at their UVA bar, which boast a 200-inch flat screen TV. Snack on some light bites and sip drinks served on special all throughout the game.

Atton Brickell Miami, 1500 SW 1st Ave., Miami; www.attonbrickellmiami.com.

E11EVEN Miami + The Rooftop at E11EVEN

If you want to watch the biggest football game of the year in true Miami style, head to E11EVEN and its rooftop on Super Bowl Sunday. Inside the club, you can watch all the action on 30- and 60-foot LED screens, plus 52 TVs with surround sound. The viewing party will host an open bar from 6 – 10 p.m., plus a complimentary 11BBQ plate with lots of delicious goodies to snack on. Early-bird admission is priced at $30 for ladies and $50 for men. Upstairs at the rooftop lounge, you can still watch the game on 16- and 12-foot LED screens while enjoying open bar from 5-6:30 p.m., $11 beer buckets or bottle service. DJ Wasabi provide the beats. Early-bird general admission for the rooftop is $20.

E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; www.11miami.com/.

Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Take it easy while watching the Super Bowl at this favorite sip-spot in Brickell City Center. Starting at 4 p.m., guests will enjoy specials off the Easy Hour menu (including $5 draft beers and half-off wines by the glass) — and that’s not all. Shareables range in price from $4-$8 and feature menu standouts like truffle potato chips, Big Easy wings and more.

Big Easy Winebar & Grill, 701 South Miami Ave., Suite 339, Miami; 786-814-5955.

Wynwood Kitchen & Bar

During the Super Bowl, Wynwood Kitchen & Bar will host an extended happy hour, $5 special bites and a Super Bowl dining special of fire-grilled chicken wings with ancho chile glaze.

Wynwood Kitchen & Bar, 2550 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-722-8959

The Lincoln Eatery

Celebrating its grand opening, Miami Beach’s newest food hall invites guests to catch the big game on a massive outdoor screen while enjoying bites and drink specials from all 14 of its vendors.

The Lincoln Eatery, 723 North Lincoln Lane, Miami Beach; www.thelincolneatery.com.

1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop

If your idea of the ultimate Super Bowl watch party involves the VIP treatment, gather up your squad and catch the game at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop, where you can purchase a cabana package including food, beverages and personal large screen TVs. Packages range from $1,500 – $10,000 and start at 4 p.m. To book one, email VIProoftop@1hotels.com.

1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000.

Bagatelle Miami Beach

Before the big game starts at 6:30 p.m., get your pregame on at Bagatelle’s legendary Sunday brunch – which will feature a special football-themed twist in celebration of the occasion.

Bagatelle Miami Beach, 220 21st St., Miami Beach; www.bagatellemiami.com.

Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade

If you’re wearing team gear at this party spot on Ocean Drive, you’ll get to enjoy BOGO Swirlies, $20 buckets of beer and food specials. Pace yourself, because the cocktails here are super-sized.

Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade, 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; www.wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com.

Lolo’s Surf Cantina

If you’re in the locally-loved South of Fifth neighborhood on game day, head over to Lolo’s Surf Cantina and enjoy wings paired with a pitcher of beer for just $26. Hungry for something a little heartier? Order up a Super Bowl ‘Ring’ burger with a side of loaded Lolo’s fries.

Lolo’s Surf Cantina, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; www. loloscantina.com.

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House

Located in charming Coconut Grove, this neighborhood dive will screen the Super Bowl on all seven of its TVs while serving up a specially-curated menu highlighting dishes from each of the competing teams’ home cities.

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House, 3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove; 305-529-6523.