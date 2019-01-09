When is the Calle Ocho street festival in Miami? We have details

Members of the band "Ilda y Sus Invitados" perform as the crowd joins in dance during Calle Ocho.

Here we are in 2019, Miami, and you know what that means. The annual celebration of all things Hispanic – Calle Ocho to you – is right around the corner.

The huge – and free! – annual street festival runs from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. March 10 from Southwest 12th to 27th avenutes.

Calle Ocho may be the biggest event of Carnaval Miami, but it’s not the only one. Here are some of the others:

Carnaval on the Mile

10 a.m., March 2 and 3, Miracle Mile; free

It’s a blocks-long celebration of art, music, food and booze with free entry (although you’re going to pay for anything you put in your mouth).

Cork & Fork

1-8 p.m., March 2 and 3, Miracle Mile, $75-$280

This food and wine festival features celebrity chefs, the best of local restaurants and wine, with tastings, cooking demonstrations and live music. Participating chefs include Michelle Bernstein, Ana Quincoces, Pablo Zitman, Rey de la Osa and Ingrid Hoffman. Tickets here.

Cordials & Candy

9 p.m.-midnight March 2, Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables; $50

The ultimate nightcap experience, with tastings of fancy cordials and aromatic coffees poolside at the Hotel Colonnade. Maybe you’ll even smoke a fine cigar. Live entertainment included. Tickets here.