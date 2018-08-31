Want to know what’s going on in Miami in September? So much stuff

ArtsLaunch at the Arsht Center is the first sign that Miami is about to be on and popping.

Before everyone starts celebrating that fall is officially here, let’s remember that we still have 22 days of summer left. That means more than enough time to get the lazy BBQs, beach days and travels done. But don’t fret, because September also means the oncoming “season” where Miami’s culture shines brilliantly. We’re talking creative wellness experiences, community concerts, art exhibits, and so much more. Check it all out:

Saturday, Sept. 1

Present Bakery Grand Opening Celebration – Celebrate the grand opening of Present Bakery, Coconut Grove’s newest artisanal bakery. They welcome you to their family-run shop featuring over a dozen specialty, gourmet croissants to choose from and coffees to pair. Their passion is the art of slow baking and being in-the-moment, being present.

Where: Present Bakery. Time: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

SKYLIGHT Yoga – Experience SKYLIGHT YOGA, Indian Classical Music & Satsang with Sujal Sudarshan H. V. Patel, Rajesh Bhandari and Rajesh R Amoutar at OM Movement Studio on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, 6-8 p.m. Tonight will feature the integration of Spirit and Music which began in India many millennia ago.

Where: OM Movement. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Design District Art Installation Food Tour – Explore magnificent public art installations while stopping for delicious cuisine along the way. The once-overlooked area of the Design District is now a vibrant destination with magnificent modern architecture and breathtaking art installations on public areas. Savor your way through the neighborhoods while we tour tapas-style.

Where: Miami Design District. Time: 12:15 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Yoga is Free at Morningside Park – Get ready to sweat, balance the breath, and balance the mind. Power Vinyasa Yoga leads the body through movements culminating in a comfortable, seated, and stable posture for meditation. Beginner, Intermediate, & Advanced variations. Bring your mat/blanket/towel or enjoy the grass.

Where: Morningside Park. Time: 2:30 p.m. Tickets: Free.

FRIDA LIBRE – A spectacular play about the life of Frida Kahlo. The event is at the iconic 8th street Trail Theater and is a true ode to Frida & the arts, featuring Canadian/Colombian actress, Flora Martinez.

Where: Trail Theater. Time: 8 p.m. & 6 p.m., Sat & Sun. Tickets: Get them here.

Something Different – Kicking off Labor Day weekend with a world record attempt by Doc the knife, professional knife thrower, will start promptly at 6 p.m. followed by Keith Johns. Enjoy delicious authentic tacos with handmade tortillas as well as a variety of tamales from Aurora’s Mexican Kitchen, which can be washed down with some cold wine, beer, or kombucha, completing that perfect hot summer night.

Where: Son & Daughters Winery. Time: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: $5 at the gate.

What’s Your Style? Doggystyle Grand Opening Art, Beer + Music Show – The local favorites, Doggystyle Hotdogs have finally opened their own brick & mortar and you’re invited to celebrate! Enjoy beer, art, music, hotdog eating contests and more.

Where: 99 NW 54th ST. Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Spam Allstars at Bites n Sips – Bite-N-Sips is back! Enjoy a variety of food trucks, beer and fun on the lawn! Bring your blankets and chairs and don’t forget to come hungry! Live Band: Spam Allstars. Food Trucks: Cosmos Ice Cream, Meathead’s Bbq Take Out, City Wings 305, Jerk It Cuisine, Op-ita, Eggroll Truck, Reggae Beets Gourmet Food Truck, Melted Madness, BC Tacos, Savoury Eats Kitchen.

Where: Downtown Coral Springs. Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Sunday, Sept. 2

Key Biscayne Kayaking Oceanside – Let naturalists take you on a journey along the shores of a land that has witnessed the comings and goings of man for over 2000 years, from the Tequesta tribes to the pirates that shipwrecked off shore. Paddle over seagrass beds and sand flats as you make your way past an ancient fossilized reef and into the serene mangrove forests. This trip meets at the Crandon Park Nature Center, please bring plenty of drinking water (at least one quart), closed-toe shoes, and protection from the sun.

Where: Crandon Park Nature Center. Time: 9:30 p.m. – 12 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Arroz Con Mango – The monthly Sunday pachanga at Phuc Yea – their Vietno-Cuban Mash Up “ARROZ CON MANGO.” Andrew G., from Night Owl Cookies, is hosting this week’s “Arroz con Mango.” Think Vietno-Cuban eats and rum cocktails. Miami fave, Night Owl Cookies, will coming thru with Vietnamese inspired FRITAS. Gio Gutierrez will be shaking $8 Havana Club drinks all night long.

Where: Phuc Yea. Time: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Shaker Sunday: Labor Day BBQ – Celebrate Labor Day with a Shaker Sunday BBQ! Come on by to see what Chef Jimmy Lebron has got on the grill and enjoy some complimentary Sauza Tequila Poptails (that’s right it’s a cocktail ice pop).

Where: The Broken Shaker. Time: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Free.

WET – Celebrate Surviving Another Miami Summer – The WET party will celebrate us all surviving another hot summer in Miami as they re-open their doors after retrofitting to soundproof their studios and convert their performance space into a live recording studio, thanks to the Knight Foundation’s Arts Challenge Grant. Get into water g a.m.es, slides, art sales, music, food & drinks and more.

Where: The Bridge. Time: 3 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets: RSVP here.

Transcendence Jazz – Listen to some excellent Jazz at Le Chat Noir by a.m.azing local Jazz musicians in a true Jazz Club setting. Great food and wine are also available. It’s a night you won’t forget.

Where: Le Chat Noir. Time: 8 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets: $5 at the door.

Monday, Sept. 3

Serving Up the BIZness – Gramps is serving up service industry discounts! Monday nights, from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $5 Fernet, $5 Jameson, $5 Crown, 20% off Drafts, Wells, and Cocktails. Public service counts, too! Teachers, first responders, fire, police, City, County, etc.

Where: Gramps. Time: 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Soundbowl Healing with Marianna – Certified soundbowl practitioner, Marianna Lopez, will be leading the event with a series of soundbowls all aimed at breaking down stuck or blocked energy and recharging the body. This energetic breakdown will be reinforced with breathwork to create powerful release of old or stagnant energy that no longer serves the body. Through the vibration of the different soundbowls, energy is broken down easily, creating chakra attunement and balancing in a safe and nurturing environment.

Where: Bodhi Wellness Miami. Time: 6:45 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Zine Workshop – Join Frost Art Museum FIU for a zine-making workshop inspired by their current exhibition, “Deconstruction: A reordering of life, politics, and art.” This exhibition presents the work of twelve Miami-based artists who interrogate varying notions of deconstruction in their work. Zines are personal hand-crafted publications. Materials for the workshop will be provided. This event is free and open to the public.

Where: Frost Art Museum FIU. Time: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Jazz at The Yard – Tables are pulled up near the stage for that jazzy club feel under the Eventstar Structures pavilion. Savor cocktails, as well as wine by the bottle or the glass from The Bar at The Yard, and bites from resident food concepts. Admission is free and the lawn is covered: Shows go on rain or shine.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Art Days 2018 Kick-Off – Art Days weekend 2018 will kick off in the lower lobby at the Southeast Financial Center. Enjoy appetizers, drinks, music and a preview of some of the activations taking place during the weekend of Art Days 2018.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Where: Southeast Financial Center. Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Bingo with Miss Toto – Play Bingo for FREE with your supreme hostessss: Miss Toto! Grab your dauber by the shaft to win drinks, swag, gift certificates, vinyl records, and more!! This event is so fabulous that it has been featured in international magazines (so if you haven’t made it yet, you are overdue)!

Where: Gramps. Time: 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Thursday, Sept. 6

A Night in Historic Overtown – On Sept. 6th, join The New Tropic, in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, on a neighborhood crawl through one of Miami’s oldest and fastest-changing neighborhoods, Historic Overtown. This progressive meal will feature some of its best cultural, historic, and foodie spots, new and old.

Where: Space Called Tribe. Time: 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

The Secret Life of Cities – CCEMiami presents the exhibition The Secret Life of Cities by Carlos Estevez through Oct. 18, 2018. An experiment with different kinds of handmade paper that Carlos found in local art supply stores. The city as a source of inspiration. The view consists of six installations of drawings on paper and an installation of objects that were found converted into masks. A result of the daily experiences of the artist –a conversation between the city’s stories and his own personal world.

Where: CCE Miami. Time: 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Addressing the First Last Mile: How to Get There – With the SMART Plan in motion, it’s important to put additional focus on those elements in our transportation network making multimodal solutions a desired option. The term First-Mile-Last-Mile Challenge in transportation refers to the difficulty in arriving and departing from a transit station. This can be a challenge in both, urban and suburban contexts, an apply to all users.

Where: WeWork Security Building. Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

MIA 5K Training Run – The MIA 5K iRun x lululemon training prep. Lululemon is launching a running series to get you ready for 12.16.18. The first Thursday of each month, they’ll be meeting at IRun Company at 7 p.m. for a light 3 mile jog to Upper Buena Vista. Each month, they’ll explore the space and introduce you to one of UBV’s incredible food vendors.

Where: IRun Company. Time: 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Crazy Fingers at LauderAle – They are back!! LauderAle will have Crazy Fingers playing live at 8:30 p.m. If you want a fun filled, easy drinking, and beautiful night then come see this band play and enjoy an ice cold craft beer.

Where: LauderAle. Time: 8:30 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Friday, Sept. 7

Free Tour of Historic Downtown w/ Dr. Paul George – Delve into the storied past of Downtown Miami as you walk along historic Flagler Street with our Resident Historian, Dr. Paul George. Hear tales of the area’s earliest known inhabitants, the Tequesta, as you view the Miami River. Learn the history of Miami’s founders – Julia Tuttle, Henry Flagler, and William and Mary Brickell. See art and architecture along the way.

Where: HistoryMiami Museum. Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

First Fridays Endless Summer – Summer isn’t over until we say it is! Celebrate the surf and sand with this ‘dog days of summer’ picnic. Sand castle-building workshops, complimentary floaties, organic frozen treats, fresh smoothies and tiki dances help us keep the summer vibe going.

Where: Town of Surfside Community Center. Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

First Fridays at ICA Miami – First Fridays is a neighborhood-wide initiative celebrating art and performance in the Miami Design District. Explore ICA Miami’s exhibitions after dark, and enjoy activities for guests of all ages—film screenings, exhibition tours, performances, and more!

Where: ICA Miami. Time: 6 p.m. Tickets: Free.

20/20: Twenty Artists/Twenty Hours – 20 artists and collectives who have never before exhibited at Locust Projects will each present newly commissioned works in one-hour solo exhibitions. Held over 20 consecutive hours, artists will each have one hour to install their projects behind a closed partition while another project is on view for one hour in an adjacent space through the open door. The partition slides over and then the next project is viewable, and so on.

Where: Locust Projects. Time: 9 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: Free.

FUNDarte: Between Two Waters – “Entre 2 Aguas” is a theater piece co-produced by FUNDarte (Miami, USA) and La Saraghina de Stalker (Extremadura, Spain), with artists from both countries. Written by playwright Manuel De, and directed by Carlos Caballero (Miami), the play will be performed by actors Mabel Roch and Eugenia Sancho, both based in Miami. It is supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s Knight Arts Challenge, which funds the best ideas for the arts in Miami.

Where: On Stage Black Box at Miami Dade Auditorium. Time: Multiple showtimes. Tickets: Get them here.

Laser Fridays – On the first and third Friday, you’ll be rocking out with a retro throwback to the classic laser light spectacles you know and love. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, fuse music from some of the greatest artists of our time with old-school laser light visuals—all under the Planetarium’s 67-foot dome.

Where: Frost Science Museum. Time: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

First Fridays at The Yard w/ Keith Johns – Come one, come all to the ongoing residency at The Wynwood Yard: First Fridays w/ Keith Johns! On the first Friday of every month, they will be putting on a FREE show at the Yard featuring local Miami Indie Folk favorite Keith Johns joined by his full band. Bring a blanket or chairs to spread out on the grass and get ready to sit back and enjoy the best Friday night vibes in town.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

MAKE ROOM – Make room for grooves, smiles and dancing! Puma – DJ invites his closest musical allies and inspirational colleagues for a spin at Miami’s favorite underground music institution, The Electric Pickle. This time he’s joined by special guest from Atlanta Elio Stereo alongside local hero Nii Tei!

Where: Electric Pickle. Time: 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

The Moon Caravan at Bar Nancy – A very special night of Space Disco and Lo-Fi Pop with THE MOON CARAVAN. Opening Set by STEREO JOULE. Dj Set by Jenni Foxx! El Tinieblo Mezcal specials All Night!

Where: Bar Nancy. Time: 10 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Fitness on The Plaza Saturdays – Due to its great success, the City of Coral Gables – Government and the Giralda Plaza Coral Gables Committee have extended the Fitness on the Plaza Saturdays! Come by yourself or with friends to Giralda Plaza on Saturdays for FREE workout classes underneath the beautiful and colorful Umbrella Sky! Bring water and a towel. Bring floor mats for pilates and yoga sessions.

Where: Giralda Plaza. Time: 9 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Free Family Fun Day: Colombian Culture – Celebrate Colombia’s vibrant traditions with Puerta de Oro de Colombia! Enjoy live music and dance performances (at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) during this j a.m.-packed day of craft activities, hands-on music making, traditional Colombian cuisine, costumes, bilingual storytelling, and much more.

Where: HistoryMiami. Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

ArtsLaunch 2018 – This is Miami’s biggest annual event celebrating and kicking off the Arts Season—and it’s FREE! Join The Arsht Center for a day of fun and discovery: family activities, mini performances, a community village of more than 100 arts & cultural organizations, chef demonstrations, food, live bands, DJs and more. Plus—the majority of the Arsht Center’s season will go on sale for individual show tickets for the first time.

Where: The Arsht Center. Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Walk the Underline with Meg Daly – Join Friends of The Underline founder, Meg Daly for a Saturday morning talk and tour of Brickell Backyard; The Underline’s first phase to begin construction this year! Get an inside look at the future multi-use exercise court, sound and performance stage, bike trails and jogging paths and so much more coming to Brickell. Ask questions, make suggestions, get involved and get excited!

Where: Miami Riverwalk Path. Time: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Wynwood Art Walk – Immerse yourself in all things Art, Culture, Food and Fun. The Wynwood Art Walk Block Party returns the second Saturday of every month to Wynwood Marketplace! Meet some of Miami’s most talented artists, watch as they paint a mural on the EFFEN Live Art Stage, and create your own art piece to take home at the Drink’n Draw Station.

Where: Wynwood Marketplace. Time: 12 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

X,X,X – Nun at BFI – X,X,X is a minimalist furniture object designed to be rotated, disassembled, shifted, and recomposed within a space by considering interaction and environment as a way to explore human relations. Nun is the collaborative design practice between Jessica Martin and Deon Rubi. This programming is part of BFI’s Knight Art Challenge Grant to experiment with new models for presenting art through Nomadic Miami, a series of roving exhibitions, performances, and programs in specific locations determined by cutting-edge artists.

Where: Mana Contemporary Miami. Time: 12 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here

Ad Hoc Cinema Presents Dark Star vs. Space Lady – Ad Hoc Cinema, Klangbox, and The Anderson are proud to present John Carpenter’s Cult Sci-Fi spoof film (and debut) DARK STAR.with a live score by none other than The Space Lady herself!

Where: The Anderson Bar. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Lip Service: True Stories Out Loud – LIP SERVICE: True Stories, Out Loud is the smartest, hottest, and most honest storytelling event in South Florida. A blend of theater, storytelling, and literature, Lip Service features eight true stories presented before a live audience. The stories presented at Lip Service shows are hilarious, heartbreaking, poignant, embarrassing, inspiring—and all true! This show’s theme will be “Craving with Consequences.”

Where: Miami Light Project. Time: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Film Art Expanse – FILM ART EXPANSE is a Downtown Art Days 2018 film presentation and performance of rare and canonical Avant-garde and experimental works from cinema history presented in their original formats. 16mm motion picture films will screen at MDC Live Arts Lab as part a special cultural program curated by Barron Sherer of the art project, Obsolete Media Miami OMM and projected by a team of long time Miami film+video artists.

Where: MDC Live Arts Lab. Time: 6 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Free Flamenco Jazz by Antonio Lizana – CCEMiami would like to invite you to the concert Antonio Lizana Coca: Flamenco Jazz on Voice and Saxophone. This concert is part of the annual program Art Days by Miami Downtown Development Authority.

Where: CCE Miami. Time: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Sunday, Sept. 9

House Warming Class – Casa Vinyasa invites you help them “warm” up their home with a fun and sweaty power vinyasa yoga class co-taught by studio owners Melissa Callahan and Lizzy Chiappy. Stay after class for tasty refreshments and meet the Casa Vinyasa Family. their home will officially be open, with a full schedule, Sept. 10th.

Where: Casa Vinyasa. Time: 9:30 a.m. Tickets: Sign up here.

Yuyi Morales – Dreamers – Caldecott Honor artist and five-time Pura Belpré Award winner Yuyi Morales tells her own immigration story in this picture-book tribute to the transformative power of hope . . . and reading.

Where: Books & Books. 1 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Monday, Sept. 10

Wake Up Miami 2018 – PAXy continues to bring the arts into people’s everyday lives with another 20-event series of Wake up Miami! celebrating our city’s talent with FREE Performances at the Government Center Station most Mondays starting at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Government Center. Time: 8:30 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Serving Up the BIZness – Gr a.m.ps is serving up service industry discounts! Monday nights, from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $5 Fernet, $5 J a.m.eson, $5 Crown, 20% off Drafts, Wells, and Cocktails. Public service counts, too! Teachers, first responders, fire, police, City, County, etc.

Where: Gramps. Time: 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Old Bull Athletics x Yogalete Class – Join Old Bull Athletics and Yogalete for a special yoga for athletes class. Actively recover through science-backed yoga that will stretch and lengthen your entire body. Whether you are an athlete or weekend warrior, you will improve your overall performance, quicken your recovery process, and lessen the occurrence of injuries. All levels welcome.

Where: Old Bull Athletics. Time: 6:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Exhibit: Swamp Reclaims the Pool – The closing reception for the summer Exhibition “Swamp Reclaims the Pool” by Alumni Artists-in-Residence Annie Blazejack and Geddes Levenson will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Deering Estate. An artist-led tour with Blazejack and Levenson will be offered at at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Deering Estate Park. Time: 7 p.m. Tickets: RSVP – DeeringArts@gmail.com.

Talks: Deana Haggag – Join Locust Projects and ArtCenter/South Florida for a conversation with Deana Haggag, President and CEO, United States Artists.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Jazz at The Yard – Tables are pulled up near the stage for that jazzy club feel under the Eventstar Structures pavilion. Savor cocktails, as well as wine by the bottle or the glass from The Bar at The Yard, and bites from resident food concepts. Admission is free and the lawn is covered: Shows go on rain or shine.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Alina Baraz: The Tour – Afterparty – Singer and songwriter Alina Baraz, will be having her official after party here following the sold-out concert at Culture Room. Let’s j a.m. to the sounds of her tender electronic ballads and melancholic tunes along with Tim Gunter on the decks.

Where: Floyd Miami. Time: 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Audiotheque 2.0: Inaugural Event – In December 2017, SFCA [isaw+subtropics] received a Knight Arts Challenge matching grant to produce AUDIOTHEQUE 2.0. This is a great honor that Knight Foundation chose to support the project as a catalyst for the advancement of experimental music and sound art in our community. Audiotheque 2.0 feature a 30-channel sound system, a new order of sound art installation environment. For the inauguration see installation “Four Audible Experiences of Movement of Sound in Space” conceived to highlight the full capabilities of the new sound system.

Where: Audiotheque. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free.

On The Couch Presents: Dracula – Fresh from their recent Sweat Records Records release party.the band Dracula will sit down with our host David Sinopoli, co-founder of III Points Music Festival, to share stories and perform to an intimate crowd. Join X Miami for this special “live-audience taped” event.

Where: X Miami. Time: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Arthur Jafa: Dreams Are Colder Than Death – ICA Miami presents a special screening of Dreams are Colder than Death, an experimental documentary/essay film by Arthur Jafa that leverages a reflection on the legacy of Martin Luther King’s “I have a Dream speech,” to pose fundamental and pressing questions: “What is the concept of blackness? Where did it come from? What does it mean for people of color living in a.m.erica today?”

Where: Night Owl Theater. Time: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: RSVP here.

Friday, Sept. 14

Almodovar II – Following the success of the recent retrospective of Spain’s revered filmmaker, Coral Gables Cinema were deluged by requests for additional gems from Almodóvar’s middle period – some say his finest – which they’re hastening to oblige. As in their original program, all titles have been painstakingly restored to their original splendor.

Where: Coral Gables Arts Cinema. Time: Multiple Showtimes. Tickets: Get them here.

New Art 2018: South Florida Consortium Exhibition – The South Florida Cultural Consortium Fellowship Progr a.m. (SFCC) offers grants to visual and media artists from the counties of Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach. In addition to receiving the grant, the artists take part in an exhibition. The themes that emerge during this exhibition range from social issues to politics to identity, a.m.ongst a wide array of other topics.

Where: FAU Galleries. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Gummdrops Local Showcase: Millionyoung, Tremends & More – Gummdrops Miami presents: a lineup of local acts and favorites like Tremends, the HoNGs, Zjolie, Korea Oficial and Millionyoung on Decks!

Where: Las Rosas. Time: 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Itawe (of Locos Por Juana) and Friends – Itawe is back at The Yard for an amazing jam. experience you don’t want to miss featuring a Line up of the Best Musicians of Miami.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 9 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets: Free.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Miami-Dade International Coastal Cleanup – Make an impact at the Ocean Conservancy’s 33rd annual International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), the world’s largest, one-day volunteer effort for our oceans and waterways. VolunteerCleanup.org organizes Miami-Dade’s local participation in this global event with 45+ simultaneous shoreline cleanups around the county and is made possible by the generous support of our presenting sponsor, Covanta, with additional support from the City of Miami Beach – MB Rising Above, Capital One Cafe, Revolution 93.5 FM, and Miami Beach Suncare.

Where: All around Miami. Time: Multiple Times. Tickets: Find out more info.

Free Yoga Under the Umbrella Sky – A free yoga class under the Umbrella Sky in Coral Gables! The class is in partnership with the City of Coral Gables – Government, Giralda Plaza Coral Gables and TruFusion Coral Gables. Bring your mat (and your c a.m.era!)

Where: Giralda Plaza. Time: 9 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Doral Brewery Crawl – Come out for the 2nd annual DORAL BREWERY CRAWL! You will be visiting 3 breweries and one great bar and spend over an hour at each venue. There are specials and/or FREE beers and food at our stops. All other purchases will be on your own tab and please remember to tip generously to your beertenders.

Where: Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. Time: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

The 2nd Annual South Florida Craft Beer Run – The 2nd Annual South Florida Craft Beer Run is back in Miami on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The 5K is open to runners and beer lovers of all levels. The race will take place at The Tank Brewing Co. beginning at 6 p.m. The post-race celebrations include a festival with local breweries where guests will be able to enjoy craft beer, food-by-the-bite, live music, and games. Registration fee includes a race t-shirt, medal, and one complimentary beer.

Where: The Tank Brewing Co. Time: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

FarmersDirect Dinner Series #4 – The fourth dinner will focus on 3 Sisters Farm! Rachael Middleton has been part of this organic, permaculture paradise since its inception, and her husband Jonathan G a.m.bino will join both as a guest and chef. The Theme will be Summer BBQ and will feature BBQ Jackfruit!

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Sober Socials Presents: Evolve – In this new addition to Sober Socials, explore some of those evolvements and hear from those that have done the same Demonstrations and guests speakers to help spread this message. Vendors providing all sorts of Wellness options. Healthy Food & beverage available (Vegan friendly!!). Music and dance to wrap it all up.

Where: Vanilla Sky – Miami Yoga Brickell. Time: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Donation here.