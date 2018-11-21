Want to keep the kids busy during the holiday season? These activities are festive fun

Holiday displays at the Aventura Mall.

Aventura Mall is getting into the holiday spirit with a slew of activities starting with a Grinch story time from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 28.

Bring a camera and share a seat with Dr. Seuss’ meanest and greenest creation. But be alert in case Mr. Grinch tries to tip-toe away with your free Grinch treats while you’re watching the award-winning Fantasy Theatre Factory interactive Grinch story.

From 10-11 a.m. Dec. 8, dress up in your favorite festive PJs for stacks of pancake and sing along fun at the mall’s holiday breakfast party located on the Upper Level of the new wing by Zara.