Want to keep the kids busy during the holiday season? These activities are festive fun
‘Tis the season to hang out with your kids, like it or not. Whether it’s riding the Polar Express or taking in a snow show at the mall, there’s plenty to do with the little ones in honor of the festivities.
Grinch Story time and Pajamas and Pancakes
Aventura Mall is getting into the holiday spirit with a slew of activities starting with a Grinch story time from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 28.
Bring a camera and share a seat with Dr. Seuss’ meanest and greenest creation. But be alert in case Mr. Grinch tries to tip-toe away with your free Grinch treats while you’re watching the award-winning Fantasy Theatre Factory interactive Grinch story.
From 10-11 a.m. Dec. 8, dress up in your favorite festive PJs for stacks of pancake and sing along fun at the mall’s holiday breakfast party located on the Upper Level of the new wing by Zara.
Fairchild's NightGarden
For more of a fairy tale experience head to the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for their NightGarden experience. Now through Jan. 6, 2019, the lush gardens will be outfitted with spectacular lighting displays, special effects, state-of-the-art holograms and immersive activities. Highlights of The NightGarden include talking trees, illuminated mazes, engaging scavenger hunts, a whimsical fairyland and growing dandelion field, among other supernatural surprises.
Ride The Polar Express
The gleaming new Brightline train just debuted this holiday event that transforms the commuter train into a festive occasion. During the one-hour ride (which departs from and returns to Fort Lauderdale station) you’ll have the chance to meet Santa and his helpers, and relive the classic story in the form of special performances, surprises, hot chocolate, cookies, and those iconic little bells. The ride is a full-on theatrical performance with sing-alongs, a story time presentation, a visit from Santa and lots of fun extras. There are plenty of photo opps and wearing pajamas is encouraged. Check here for tickets and times.
Join Santa's Crew
This year the Dolphin Mall puts a new spin on the photo-opp-with-Santa tradition by allowing kids to join Santa’s crew. Now through Dec. 24 kids can become an official member of the flight crew and enjoy a special visit with Santa every day from noon-10 p.m. Plus, each child receives a personalized Cadet Badge, can try on a virtual flight suit, learn how to operate the sleigh and dance under magical lights and snowfall. Reservations are not required to see Santa. Adding to the holiday feeling is the “Magical Snowfall” happening every evening at 7 p.m. in the Ramblas Plaza through Jan. 6, 2019.
Holiday Central at Downtown Doral
Holiday Central at Downtown Doral will feature photo opps, workshops, events a miniature holiday mountain village, a workshop area, and a snow room with Santa’s sleigh for selfies with the whole family from Nov. 23 through Jan. 6, 2019. Find the full schedule here.
Bayskate
Bayskate Miami returns with “Bayskate Holiday Boogie,” a festive three-day event where the space around Bayfront Park’s Pepper Fountain is converted into an old school skate jam. Expect live music, DJ sets, a beer garden, local grub and holiday cheer. The event takes place from 4-11 p.m. Dec. 20, 4 p.m.-midnight Dec. 21 and 1 p.m.-midnight Dec. 22