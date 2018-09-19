Topgolf is taking over South Florida. And you don’t even have to be good at golf to enjoy it

The new Doral location is the 45th Topgolf venue in the country.

You don’t have to be good at golf to like Topgolf. You don’t even have to like golf to have fun at this giant entertainment facility, which recently opened its second South Florida location in Doral.

Topgolf has reshaped the game in a way to appeal to the widest possible audience. Adults with no coordination. Kids. Competitors who can turn a game of checkers into a fight to the death. People who would never slog around 18 holes in the blazing sun and people who don’t even know who Tiger Woods is.

There is NO PRESSURE. Zero. Sure, it’s a high-tech driving range, but if you can only hit the ball three feet, who cares? You can grab a beer and a burger and go play some pool.

The games use microchipped balls that keep score of each player’s accuracy and power, showing the shots on a TV screen. Want to get better? Take a lesson. Want to have fun? Join a league or just hang out with friends on the weekend and make fun of their scores. We would not judge you for this.

Speaking of TVs, you can watch sporting events on the big screens at the bar and order food from a menu that features ribs, burgers and pizza. There are specialty cocktails and did we mention beer?

You can even have brunch (until noon on weekdays, noon to 2 p.m on the weekends). Brunch involves chicken and waffle sliders and building your own mimosas, so who even needs the golf part?

There are five Topgolf locations in Florida, including one in Miami Gardens – you can’t miss it from the Golden Glades – and the new, three-level, 65,000-square-foot venue at 11850 NW 22nd St.

Where: 11850 NW 22nd St., Doral and 17321 NW Seventh Ave. Miami Gardens

Hours: 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m.-midnight Sunday.

Click here for information on games, prices, menu and more.

