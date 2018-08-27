Three-day weekend alert! Here’s what to do in Miami on Labor Day weekend

DJ Zog and Lucy Lopez of Power 96.5 host the second Power House Pool Party this weekend.

In case you’ve forgotten, there’s a three-day Labor Day weekend ahead. And you don’t want to spend it actually doing useful things, do you? Of course not. So we have a few suggestions: Miami Home and Design Remodeling Show Andriana Mereuta Your kitchen cabinets are an embarrassment. The dog threw up on that carpet in the guest room. And that bathroom grout is a mess. Face it: Your home needs a new look. You can browse more than 150,000 square feet of choices for your house or yard at this exhibition and find everything you’d need for your remodeling or landscaping project – and that includes hurricane protection. Miami Home and Design Remodeling Show: Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. Festival de Cante Flamenco Miami Mitchell Zachs Flamenco returns to the Arsht Center with some of Spain’s biggest stars in the Carnival Studio Theater. This year’s festival features singers Macarena de Jerez, Jose Mendez and Paco del Pozo, and dancer Jose Barrios. Siempre Flamenco’s founding members Paco and Celia Fonta will join the ensemble. Festival de Cante Flamenco Miami: Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; $48 See a Marlins game You’ve got four nights of baseball ahead, fans. On Aug. 31, experience “Game of Thrones” night, where you can decapitate the player of your choice. KIDDING. But you can sit with other like-minded individuals in your “House” (Stark, Lannister, Targaryen, Jeter). On Sunday there’s a Margaritaville swag giveaway, and on Monday there’s a tribute to active and retired military personnel and first responders. Marlins vs Blue Jays Aug. 31-Sept. 2; vs. Phillies Sept. 3: 501 Marlins Way, Miami Ball & Chain 4th Annual Music Festival

Calle Ocho’s live music hotspot hosts its fourth annual music festival in honor of the venue’s 83rd anniversary with more than 100 musicians and plenty of jazz, Latin pop and Afro-Cuban funk. All guests eligible for giveaways and raffles. Ball & Chain Music Festival: Noon to 3 a.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami

Power House Pool Party

Are you reggae ready? Because Miami’s top morning show hosts DJ Zog and Lucy Lopez present their second hot pool party of the summer at the Nautilus hotel with some reggae legends. Get ready for Kevin Lyttle and Mr. Vegas performing between DJ sets, plenty of drink specials and fun all afternoon.

Power House Pool Party: Noon-7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Nautilus Hotel, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $32.55

End of Summer Labor Day Soiree at La Côte

Eat, drink and enjoy live entertainment at La Côte, Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s two-story Mediterranean oceanfront restaurant and bar, which is hosting an End of Summer Labor Day Soiree with free tastings of Moet & Chandon Champagne and great ocean views.

End of Summer Labor Day Soiree: 1 – 9 p.m. Sept. 1, La Côte, Fontainebleau Miami, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4710

Bottomless brunch at Tap 42

Who says Mondays are boring? For Labor Day, all locations of Tap 42 will host bottomless brunches on Sept. 3. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. guests can choose from brunch favorites like Bloody Marys, Mimosas and Funky Buddha Floridians.

Tap 42: Bottomless brunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at all locations (Coral Gables, Aventura, Midtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton)

Labor Day brunch at Glass & Vine

Glass & Vine extends its signature weekend brunch to Sept. 3 with Florida-inspired cuisine from chef Giorgio Rapicavoli.

Glass & Vine: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., 2820 McFarlane Road, Coconut Grove.

Labor Day “Pink-nique” at Nikki Beach

Celebrate the end of summer with the best beverage ever (rose) and special picnic baskets ($85 for two people; $170 for four; $350 for six) with wine, fruit, charcuterie and baguettes. You can also play volleyball or Ping Pong or dance to tunes by DJ Felipe.

Labor Day Pink-nique: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 3, Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

A Labor of Disco Love

The Standard Spa ends summer on a funky note with beats from SuperMarket Creative’s Disco Collective, including Michelle Leshem, Sean Drake, Will Renaurt, Freckles, and Terence Tabeau.

A Labor of Disco Love: 2 p.m. Sept .3, Bayside Docks at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach,40 Island Ave. RSVP required.