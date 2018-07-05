This fundraiser creates computer labs in Haitian schools. Here’s how you can help.

This strike is for education.

Four years after launching an annual charity bowling tournament where regular folks face off against celebrity bowlers, like San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon, L’Union Suite is back with its Strike for Education Bowling Tournament.

Event founder Wanda Tima says this year the popular Haitian-American social platform is looking to double the $10,000 raised last year. The amount allowed L’Union Suite to open a computer lab with 15 computers and printers in April at a school in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second largest city. Funds also were used to provide lighting at the school, which educates students between grades 7 and 12, Tima said.

“We were thrilled to give them something that they really need,” Tima said, noting that after opening the lab at College Bell Angelot, she was “surprised to see the students logging on to watch YouTube videos and even take online exams for school.”

Now the goal is to try and double that amount so more computer labs can go up in the city’s high schools.

“I want to continue giving kids from my hometown the opportunity to take full advantage of the technology that we take for granted every day in the United States. They deserve access to science, engineering, mathematics and even social media, so they can see a bigger picture of what the world has to offer,” she added.

If you’re not that great of a bowler, no big deal. The event is also an opportunity to network with Garcon, blogger Karen Civil, comedian Jessie Woo, NFL safety Darius Butler and VH1 Black Ink Crew’s FLYY Tatted Sky, who have already signed up their teams along with other celebs.