The ultimate guide to partying in Miami during Miami Art Week

We know you are super excited about Miami Art Week because you just looooove art. That’s a joke. You are excited because all of the clubs are going to be popping this week. Here’s where to go.

Danny Krivit and Richard Vasquez at Basement

Details: From 10 p.m. December 4; Basement at The Miami Beach EDITION, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; basementmiami.com.

Art Department, Salome and Gad at Wall Miami

WALL

Details: From 11 p.m. December 4; Wall Miami, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; wallmiami.com.

Rum & Bass presented by Walshy Fire, Silent Addy and guests at COYO Taco

Details: From 9 p.m. December 4; Coyo Taco, 2300 NW 2 nd Ave., Miami; coyo-taco.com.

Mango Hill Records presents Jason Joshua & The Beholders at 1-800-LUCKY

1-800–LUCKY

Details: From 8 p.m. December 4 (18+); 1-800-LUCKY, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1800lucky.com.

Guy Gerber, Behrouz and Chic at Wall Miami

Guy Gerber Silvana Fazzalari

Details: From 11 p.m. December 5; Wall Miami, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; wallmiami.com

Robert Glasper with Chris Dave, Derrick Hodge & DJ Jahi Sundance

Details: From 8 p.m. December 5 (18+); 1-800-LUCKY, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; tickets here.

Erick Morillo and Vanjee at Wall Miami

Details: From 11 p.m. December 6; Wall Miami, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; wallmiami.com

Silent Addy Birthday Bash with Ape Drums, Silent Addy and Chromatic (live)

Details: From 8 p.m. December 6 (18+); 1-800-LUCKY, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1800lucky.com.

Paris Hilton at Wall Miami

Details: From 11 p.m. December 7; Wall Miami, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; wallmiami.com

Norma Now & Chuck Inglish present Now That Sounds Like Fun with A-Trak, Jesse Marco & more

A-Trak

Details: From 12 p.m. December 7 (18+ until 9 p.m.); 1-800-LUCKY, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1800lucky.com.

Paul Oakenfold’s Perfecto Basel Party at Hyde Beach

Details: 10 p.m. December 7; Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tickets starting at $10 here.

Ultra Nate with Leon NYC, Brandon Morales and Bruno Pozzo at No. 3 Social

Details: 4 p.m., December 7; No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; no3social.com.

Haute to Death feat. Jon Dones and Ash Nowak at The Anderson

House lovers, get ready because Detroit is touching down in Miami at The Anderson. Think underground disco, house, and some weird stuff.

Details: 10 p.m. December 7; The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com.

Rakastella on Virgina Key

Handout

On the lineup are Virgil Abloh, Seth Troxler, DJ Tennis, Apparat, DJ Harvey, RY X, Âme b2b Dixon, and more.

Details: From 3 p.m. December 8; Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; tickets starting at $90 here.

Questlove and more at The Anderson

The Anderson will host a DJ set by The Roots drummer and frontman. Admission is free with RSVP.

Details: 10 p.m. December 8; The Anderson, 709 NE 79 th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com.

Bedouin & Guy Laliberté at Basement

Details: 10 p.m. December 8; Basement at The Miami Beach EDITION, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; basementmiami.com.

Jazzy Jeff at racket

Details: 10 p.m. December 8, racket; 150 NW 2th St., Miami; racketwynwood.com.

Nic Fanciulli, Rony Seikay and Chicco Secci

DJ Rony Seikaly

Details: From 11 p.m. December 8; Wall Miami, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; wallmiami.com

Everyday People feat. DJ MOMA at 1-800-LUCKY

Details: From 5-11 p.m. December 8 (21+); 1-800-LUCKY, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1800lucky.com.

Boys Noize & Friends at 1-800-LUCKY

1-800–LUCKY

Details: From 11 p.m. December 8 (21+); 1-800-LUCKY, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 1800lucky.com

The Director’s Cut at Wall Miami

The Miami Beach nightspot will cap off Art Basel Week with their annual finale party.

Details: From 11 p.m. December 9; Wall Miami, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; wallmiami.com

Sunday Funday Celebrating Art Plug Power House and Van Dutch at Kiki On The River

Close out the week riverside as Kiki On The River showcases Van Dutch custom-wrapped yachts featuring art by talents including RhymelikeDimez, CB Hoyo and Ketnipz.

Details: All day on December 9; Kiki On The River, 450 NW North River Dr., Miami; kikiontheriver.com.

Lovers + Friends all R&B night at COYO Taco

Details: From 9 p.m. December 9; Coyo Taco, 2300 NW 2 nd Ave., Miami; coyo-taco.com.