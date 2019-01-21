The streets of Wynwood will be crazy this weekend thanks to this giant street festival

The famous Wynwood Cannons - seven foot spray paint cans - will be back this year and filled with cryogenic special effects. Get your phone ready.

Do you care about any of the following things: Art? Music? Food and cocktails? Fashion? Taking amazing selfies for your IG feed?

You probably care about at least one item on that list. Probably food and cocktails (or maybe that’s just us). In any case, if you checked one or more, you’re probably going to want to check out Wynwood Life.

This three-day festival in Wynwood – a hipster-friendly environment – incorporates all these facets. It runs most of the day and most of the night. Best of all, admission is free.

Here’s a look at what’s happening Jan. 25-27:

Art and music

You can be part of the installations or just look at them. It’s up to you. You can also listen locally: Wynwood’s most popular DJs will spin all weekend.

Food and drink

Wynwood-based chefs will show off at The Kitchen Lab. The schedule includes names like Darwish Iregui (No. 3 Social) and Oscar Del Rivero (Bakan). Local breweries like J Wakefield, Concrete Beach Brewery and Veza Sur will hook you up at the Wynwood Beer Garden. Espolon Tequila, Absolut, Jack Daniel’s and Sip Smith Gin are repping the booze.

Fashion

Daily fashion shows will display local products from Wynwood businesses. You can also shop at the Thrifter Market,where more than 80 vendors will display their works.

Wynwood Life

When: 4 p.m. – 3 a.m. Jan. 25; noon-3 a.m. Jan. 26; noon-10 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: The Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami