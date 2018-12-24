The circus has come to Jungle Island — with a Christmas twist

Staying in town for the holidays? Have family coming in?

Check out the big top at Jungle Island.

“Santa’s Circus, An Acrobatic Fairytale” is playing inside the venue until Dec. 30.

This show’s got cred, created by award-winning Cirque du Soleil veteran Francisco Javier Santos, who comes from a long line of circus performers.

The 90 minute performance includes magic, stunts, illusion, flying balloons (that move through the audience) and of course, Santa himself.

During show dates, guests will have an opportunity to fly with Santa on the on site SuperFlight outdoor wind tunnel and sky diving simulator as well.

Tickets from $21.99 at www.JungleIsland.com/Santa.