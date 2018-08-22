Sunset Place may be about to change. And dear God, does it need to

Oh, Sunset Place. How we haven't missed you.

Big changes could be coming to beloved Sunset Place, and by “beloved” we mean “absolutely ignored and forgotten by most of Miami.” When was the last time you visited? 1999? Back when there was a Virgin Megastore there? Same.

But now the future of the monument to heinous late ’90s design faces a crossroads. A question on South Miami’s primary ballot could change things for the mall that used to be The Bakery Centre. The vote, set for Aug. 28, asks South Miamians to decide if the commission really needs a unanimous vote to relax a land use code, according to the Miami Herald.

What does that mean? Well, there’s one commissioner who is blocking plans to redevelop the property. If a majority vote isn’t needed, Sunset Place is going to look a lot different.

We try not to take sides when it comes to politics. All we know is, losing this Disney-wannabe fortress will not be a hardship. Cocowalk is making a comeback; why can’t Sunset Place?

There’s a fancy bowling alley and a terrible movie theater and a few tenacious retail outlets like Gap Kids and Hollister clinging to life. But mostly, this is what you find at Sunset Place:

False claims

Is it really?

Streets pulsing with life

Plenty of room to walk in the baking Florida sun.

These stupid stairs

Climbing these things in the sun is like taking a stroll up the side of Chichen Itza in August. Average temp of iron railings: 197 degrees.

Bars that might re-open someday

A cold drink is always welcome but not necessarily available.

Culture on hold

Well, it’s coming soon, anyway.

Broken dreams

This place used to sell something.

Psychic readings

What is the future of Sunset Place? There’s no way to go but up.

The emptiest Barnes & Noble ever

More silence than a library.

Retail outlets that can’t be stopped

Nothing can kill Forever 21. Not even Sunset Place.