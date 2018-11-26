South Florida’s museums are ready for Miami Art Week. Here’s what you’ll find
South Florida’s art institutions put their best exhibits on display during Miami Art Week. These are nine of the best.
1. PÉREZ ART MUSEUM MIAMI
2. INSTITUTE OF CONTEMPORARY ART, MIAMI
3. MUSEUM OF ART AND DESIGN
Three Danish artists founded Superflex in 1993 and have since gained international fame for taking on weighty subjects like the distribution of wealth and migration. The MOAD show SUPERFLEX: We Are All in the Same Boat revolves around the premise that we’re all riding a rough sea of life together. The Corrupt Show, for instance, tempts visitors into taking a lollipop bribe, a trap of sorts meant to draw attention to how corruption dominates world politics. mdcmoad.org.
4. NSU ART MUSEUM FORT LAUDERDALE
5. MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART NORTH MIAMI
The new executive director of MOCA, Chana Budgazad Sheldon, adopted a mission to reflect more cultural diversity through art, and that’s evident in the sweeping show on display now. AfriCOBRA: Messages to the People is a retrospective of the African-American artists who came together in Chicago in 1968 to create works that often depicted strong dark-skinned figures circulating in a world of raw, bright and emotional imagery. mocanomi.org.
6. THE BASS
7. THE WOLFSONIAN-FIU
Historical images from the museum’s collection will be animated across the facade of The Wolfsonian as part of the installation This is Not a Temple, created in partnership with Paris-based multimedia studio H5. Inside, Deco: Luxury to Mass Market explores how designers in the ’20s and ’30s created a new art form in everything from architecture to appliances. And explore modernist carpets and tapestries with striking designs in the show Made in Italy: MITA Textile Design 1926–1976. wolfsonian.org.
8. PATRICIA & PHILLIP FROST ART MUSEUM
In Relational Undercurrents: Contemporary Art of the Caribbean Archipelago, the Frost Art Museum, part of Florida International University, challenges the notion that the Caribbean is a fragmented set of separate cultures. Instead, the paintings, photos, sculptures and videos are meant to show how the islands connect through their people. frost.fiu.edu.
9. JEWISH MUSEUM OF FLORIDA
Punk-inspired geometric designs on clothing and textiles become pieces of art that could be worn in Daniel Chimowitz: Walking Canvases at the Jewish Museum of Florida. Meanwhile, delve into the history of lithography, from prints using stones to computer-to-plate printing in The Art of the Lithograph. And an exhibit including portraits, nudes and seemingly candid family moments takes in the work of the late artist in Edna Glaubman: Retrospective. jmof.fiu.edu.