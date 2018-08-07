Six places to take your next selfie that don’t involve those umbrellas

We admit it: The Umbrella Sky Project is the best thing to happen to Coral Gables since Books & Books.

Look, Miami, we know you’re obsessed. This summer, it’s hard to think about anything besides getting a selfie at the Umbrella Sky Project.

It’s like Wynwood never existed.

We admit that the colorful art installation, above Giralda Avenue Plaza in Coral Gables through mid-September, is irresistible. Who doesn’t want this on their Instagram feed? FOMO is real. If you haven’t seen it in person yet, you’re starting to get nervous. Your selfie trigger finger is itchy. You need those bright colors in your social media life.

So go take your umbrella photos. Shoot video. USE ALL THE FILTERS. Look exactly like all your friends!

But don’t forget the good times you had long ago, at other visually fabulous but momentarily forgotten selfie hot spots. Such as:

Perez Museum of Art

For awhile, the outdoor installation of Jesús Rafael Soto’s “Penetrable” was the glamor shot. It still is pretty great, if you ask us:

Meanwhile, another popular installation is back, too. You just have to pry the small children out of the swings to get your shot.

Design District

The bubble in the center of the Palm Court is always a good choice, especially when it’s lit up at night.

Free concert in the Design District #Miami A post shared by Connie Ogle (@ogleconnie) on Mar 2, 2018 at 4:54pm PST

Or, if you want to be arty, you can try something from a different angle. Just be aware face saggage happens when you hold the camera way down there.

And of course you can’t go wrong with this as a backdrop:

Frost Science Museum

A shark is not as colorful as an umbrella, but it’s a SHARK! So get back to hogging the sweet spot at the Oculus until the hammerhead swims into view.

Meanwhile, when the museum first opened, the jellyfish were the stars of Miami Instagram. They were the Cardi Bs of the aquarium. Now they are forgotten, as washed up as Charlie Sheen on a bender. How could you forget them?

Wynwood Walls

You want color? The grandfather of all selfie spots has color. Miami.com estimates there are at least a billion Instagrammable spots in Wynwood. TripAdvisor called it the top hipster hangout in America. How could you have walked away?

The roosters on Calle Ocho

If you really want to go old school, you’ll track down a rooster in Little Havana.

The beach

Have you forgotten your old friend the beach? After all the years it has been here for you with its withering sun, blistering sand and untameable wildlife (pictured below).

Also, there are moments when it still looks like this.