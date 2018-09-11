Raise a glass! Here are the best Oktoberfest 2018 events in Miami

You may not realize it yet, but Oktoberfest is almost here.

And if you think Miami doesn’t enjoy this annual celebration of beer, brats and all things German, you don’t know Miami. WalletHub reports that Miami is the eighth best place to celebrate Oktoberfest in the country.

We’re ranked behind New York; Portland, Oregon; Cincinnati; San Francisco; Chicago; Philadelphia and Denver, based on important factors like number of German restaurants, breweries per capita, bar accessibility and number of pretzel shops. I think we can all agree Miami does not have enough pretzel shops.

All this considered, you probably want to know how you should celebrate the annual fall festival. So here are a few of the best Oktoberfest events.

4th Annual Blocktoberfest at Concrete Brewery

Try the Octoberfest Marzen with a coconut twist at Concrete Beach’s Blocktoberfest.

Did someone say “Make Your Own Pretzel Necklace Station”? We’re there. Join in games – including a pretzel-eating contest, carbs be damned – and listen to polka music. The Butcher Shop will also be serving up bratwurst.

When: 2-8 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Concrete Beach, 325 NW 24th St., Miami

Admission: Free

Coral Gables Oktoberfest

No, seriously, you don’t have to wear lederhosen. We promise.

Join your friends from Fritz & Franz Bierhaus for beer, food and more. Fritz & Franz serves up its Oktoberfest menu from Sept. 27-Oct. 28.

When: Sept. 27-30 and Oct. 4-7; 6-10 p.m. Thursday; 6-11 p.m. Friday; 4- 11 p.m. Saturday; 2-8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Bierhaus Plaza, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables

Admission: Free

Ninth Annual Wynwood Octoberfest

Wynwood is about to get very German.

There will be accordians and a polka band as well as less traditional entertainment (DJs, an artisan market, food trucks, a photo booth and dog-friendly activities). And get ready for the Brewlimpics, where you can compete at giant beer pong, jenga and corn hole.

When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 28; 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 29; Noon-midnight Sept. 30

Where: Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami

Tickets: Admission free. Party packs available: $15 for mug, hat and beer pack; $21 for souvenir half liter stein, Bavarian Hat, filled mug with Oktoberfest beer.

Miami Beach Botanical Garden

Robin Hill

The only Oktoberfest celebration on the Beach includes unlimited craft beer, food and music in a botanical biergarden.

When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach

Tickets: $45

German American Social Club of Greater Miami

Dance old-school with the German American Social Club.

Want to experience the real Oktoberfest deal? Join the German American Social Club and celebrate the best of German culture. This family-friendly event features bounce houses, games, rides and magic shows for the kids.

When: 6 p.m. Oct 12 ; 1 p.m. Oct. 13; noon Oct. 14; 6 p.m. Oct. 19; 1 p.m. Oct. 20; noon Oct. 21

Where: German American Social Club, 11919 SW 56th St., Miami

Tickets: $30

Grovetoberfest

Drink beer by the bay at Grovetoberfest. Tony Albelo

It’s all about the beer at Coconut Grove’s annual Grovetoberfest – 500 different types of craft beer. Enjoy tastings and live music.

When: 2-7 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Peacock Park, 2820 MacFarlane Road, Coconut Grove

Tickets: $44-$89