Michelle Obama adds one – only one! – Florida date to her ‘Becoming’ book tour

Former First Lady Michelle Obama signs books during an appearance for her book, “Becoming,” in New York. Sales for Obama’s memoir have topped 3 million and the former first lady is extending her book tour into 2019.

Not many book tours play large sports arenas as if they were the latest tour by a classic rock act like an Elton John or a current pop superstar like Ariana Grande.

But not every book tour is for this year’s best-selling memoir, “Becoming,” and not everyone is its author, Michelle Obama, the U.S. first lady from 2009 to 2017.

Obama extended her “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” tour, which includes a South Florida date on May 10 at Sunrise’s BB&T Center.

The appearance is her only Florida date.

According to presenters Live Nation and Crown Publishing, the “Becoming: Intimate Conversation …” will feature the former first lady’s reflections on the experiences and events, public and private, that “have shaped her, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her years spent at the most famous address in the world.”

According to NDP BookScan, “Becoming” has sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018. Domestic sales have now approached 3.8 million copies and six million are in print worldwide.

In a statement, Obama said, “I couldn’t be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world. I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year. That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

Some tickets will be donated to charities, schools, community groups and other organizations by Obama and Live Nation.

If you go

What: “Becoming: An Evening With Michelle Obama”

When: May 10, 2019

Where: BB&T Center, One Panther Pkwy., Sunrise

Tickets: Go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, for $29.50-$179.50, plus taxes and fees

Information: BecomingMichelleObama.com