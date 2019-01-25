Miami has a huge chocolate festival this weekend because diets are stupid

It’s high time for a little indulgence.

You’ve just about made it to the end of January eating clean and making use of your gym membership, so Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is offering some respite by way of its 13th annual International Chocolate Festival.

Fairchild’s Chocolate Festival Handout

Sure, it’s the kind of event where artisan chocolatiers hawk delicious samples between enticing demonstrations and interactive displays. You can always get in some cardio on a ChocoWalk. From the Rainforest and Tropical Fruit Pavilion to the Cacao Route Tent, you’ll pick up information about the life cycle of the cacao plant, its unique characteristics and how its truly magic beans go from tree to treat as you get your ChocoWalk Passport stamped along the way.

With 83 acres of greenery serving as the idyllic backdrop for enlightening lectures, hands-on activities and even a ChocoSpa, for the next three days Fairchild is the place to fall off that keto wagon. And don’t forget to head to the Garden Marketplace where you can stock up on the antioxidant-rich sweet stuff just in time to be the world’s best Valentine.