Miami Book Fair announces its lineup. Here are the biggest names.

Don’t despair if the hot weather is bringing you down. Fall, if not winter, is coming. We know because Miami Book Fair is just around the corner.

We don’t have all the names of the authors coming to the annual fair, which runs Nov. 11-18 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus. But we have a few, and whatever you like to read, you’re going to be pretty happy.

The Miami Book Fair kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 11 with Liane Moriarty, the Australian author of such bestsellers as “Truly Madly Guilty,” “The Husband’s Secret” and “Big Little Lies,” which has been made into a popular HBO series by Reese Witherspoon. Moriarty will be talking about her new novel “Nine Perfect Strangers,” due out Nov. 6. And no, we don’t know when the second season of “Big Little Lies” starts, but it will be 2019 at the earliest.

Tickets for the evening events during the week have gone up in price a bit: this year they cost $20, and as in past years, a couple of special events will also require purchase of the author’s book to get a ticket.

Here’s what the fair has scheduled so far. Two more authors will be added for Monday and Tuesday nights. No times are set yet.

Sunday, Nov. 11: Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Monday, Nov. 12: Anna Quindlen, “Alternate Side: A Novel” (purchase of the book required for two tickets)

Tuesday, Nov. 13: Tina Brown, “The Vanity Fair Diaries: Power, Wealth, Celebrity, Dreams: My Year at the Magazine that Defined a Decade”

Wednesday, Nov. 14: Barack Obama’s presidential photographer Pete Souza and “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents” (purchase of book required for one ticket) . Also appearing this night is Lawrence Wright, “God Save Texas: A Journey Into the Soul of the Lone Star State”

Souza appeared at last year’s fair to a packed house, talking about his photo book “Obama: An Intimate Portrait.”

Thursday, Nov. 15: Novelist Tayari Jones, “An American Marriage,” and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, “Leadership: In Turbulent Times”

Friday, Nov. 16: An Evening With the National Book Award Winners and Finalists, an event at which you get to see writers of nonfiction, fiction, young adult works and poetry.

The weekend street fair runs Nov. 16-18 and will feature hundreds of authors, including novelists Celeste Ng (“Little Fires Everywhere”), R.O. Kwon (“The Incendiaries”), Jacqueline Woodson (“The Day You Begin” and “Harbor Me”), Michael Ondaatje (“Warlight”) and Curtis Sittenfeld (“You Think It, I’ll Say It”).

Nonfiction authors include NPR’s Peter Sagal of “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me” fame and his book of essays “The Incomplete Book of Running.” The times and dates of the weekend sessions aren’t set yet.

We also have it on good authority that Dave Barry will be there talking about “Letters From Lucy: The Simple Joys of An Old, Happy Dog.” No word yet on whether Lucy will be signing books.

Tickets for the street fair are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and kids 12-17; under 12 free.

Tickets go on sale for Friends of the Fair at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 and 10 a.m. Oct. 29 for general admission; buy them here.