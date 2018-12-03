Miami Art Week begins now. Here’s when and where to find the fairs

Art Miami is now located on Biscayne Bay at NE 15th Street.

Yes, it’s that time again! Here’s what’s opening, and when. (We’ve noted only public openings. VIP hours are typically the day before.)

Prices notes are for one-day regular tickets purchased on site. You can dodge lines and save money by buying tickets online. Many fairs also have reduced fees for multi-day and combo tickets, and for students and seniors. Young children are free.

Along with the familiar fairs will be newcomers Urban Art Fair and Art Plug Power House, where art meets adult playground.

Art Center opens in Little Haiti

Tips: Art Basel Miami Beach opens to the public Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. Remember that Art Miami / CONTEXT have moved to the tent along Biscayne Bay between the McArthur and Venetian causeways on the site previously occupied by the Miami Herald. Note that Red Dot / Spectrum have moved to Mana Wynwood. Most fairs run through Dec. 9.

Monday, Dec. 3

Fridge Art Fair: Langford Hotel sky bar, 121 SE 1st Street, downtown Miami. Through Dec. 8. //www.fridgeartfair.com/ $10.

Miami River Art Fair: James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 973-270-7774 or miamiriverartfair.com. Through Dec. 5. Free.

Prizm Art Fair: Alfred I. Dupont Building, 169 E. Flagler St., Miami. 954-372-6241 or prizmartfair.com. Through Dec. 9. From $15.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Art Miami / CONTEXT: Art Miami Pavilion, One Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami, on Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & McArthur Causeways, Miami; 800-376-5850 or contextartmiami.com. Through Dec. 9. $35.

Scope: Scope Miami Beach Pavilion, 801 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 212-268-1522 or scope-art.com. Through Dec. 9. $40.

Wednesday, Dec. 5:

Art Africa Miami Arts Fair: Art Africa Gallery, 920 NW Second Ave, Miami. 954-283-7195 or www.artafricamiamifair.com. Through Dec. 9. $10.

Design Miami/: Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, adjacent to the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach; 305-572-0866 or designmiami.com. Through Dec. 9. $35.

Ink Miami Art Fair: Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; inkartfair.com. Through Dec. 9. Free.

SuperFine!: 1001 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; //superfine.world/miami-beach. Through Dec. 9. $8.

Untitled Art: along Ocean Drive at 12th Street, Miami Beach; 646-405-6942 or untitledartfairs.com. Through Dec. 9. $35.

Urban Art Fair: 1510 Alton Road, Miami Beach; www.eventbrite.com/e/the-urban-art-fair-tickets-52497712070. Through Dec. 9 . $7.

Thursday, Dec. 6:

Aqua Art Miami: Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-376-5850 or aquaartmiami.com. Through Dec. 9. $25.

Art Basel Miami Beach: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-674-1292 or artbasel.com. Through Dec. 9. $60.

Art Beat Miami: Little Haiti Cultural Center and Caribbean Marketplace, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Little Haiti; //artbeatmiami.com. Through Dec. 9. Free.

Pinta Miami: Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami. pintamiami.com. Through Dec. 9. $15.

Red Dot Art Fair: Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami. reddotfair.com. Through Dec. 9. $30.

Satellite Art Show artist-run fair: 18 NW 14th Street (Ice Palace parking lot). Through Dec. 9. //satellite-show.com. $25.

Spectrum Miami Art Show: Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; info@redwoodmg.com or spectrum-miami.com. Through Dec. 9. $30.

New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA): Ice Palace Studios, 59 NW 14th Street, Miami, 212-594-0883 or newartdealers.org. Through Dec. 9. $20.

Miami Street Photography Festival: HistoryMiami Museum, 101 West Flagler Street, www.miamistreetphotographyfestival.org. Through Dec. 9. Free if “purchased” before Dec. 4; $20 thereafter.

Pulse Miami: Indian Beach Park, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 212-255-2327 or www.pulseartfair.com. Through Dec. 9. $25.

Friday, Dec. 7

Art Plug Power House festival: 1440 NW 21st Street, Allapattah; $20. Evening hours only, through Dec. 8. //theartplugpowerhouse.com. $15.

