How to find the free events and free booze during Miami Art Week (because that’s what we’re in it for)
HIVE
Details: 4 p.m.-3 a.m. Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.-5 a.m. Dec. 7, noon-5 a.m. Dec. 8, noon-9 p.m. Dec. 9; Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; www.hivewynwood.com
Basel House
Basel House is to street art what HIVE is to cocktails: in other words, a free, open to the public festival dedicated to street art. Inside this big tent, you’ll find over 40 murals and art installations as well as a vendor village with arts, crafts and all sorts of Basely tchotchkes for sale, all along six Wynwood blocks centered around the iconic RC Cola Plant. Art will happen, music will happen, and you can even make your own art or just watch it all unfold. And because it’s Wynwood, there’s also a ramp showcasing skateboarders and BMX bikers, plus a pop-up barber shop for those who feel the need to get a haircut amidst all this distraction. Throw into the mix a slew of food trucks, a beer garden and some secret decoder glasses that will reveal a hidden message on the latest work by Guinness World Record holder for the largest 3D painting, Jason Tetlak, and you’ve got one heck of a House party.
Details: 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 7, 1 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 8, 1-9 p.m. Dec. 9; RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., MIami; baselhouse.com.
#SagamoreIsArt
The original art hotel has a bangin’ experience this Art Basel, with an immersive solo show by former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted. In addition, there are all sorts of ‘art experiences’ taking place here, including a mural wall by PIMAX, an urban artist known for denouncing the vices of modern society through his art. That should be interesting. All is free and open to the general public, plus there’s a big open to the public party Thursday, December 6.
Details: 1671 Collins Ave., sagamoresouthbeach.com
Grüne Lounge
Ok, so you have to pony up for actual admission into the Convention Center, but once you’re in, weasel your way Collector’s Lounge where The Vienna Tourist Board partnered with Art Basel to present a green wine bar and an outdoor coffee house pouring free flowing wines and coffees all day long. The lounge, sporting the famous Met chandelier by Lobeyr, and swanky circular seating by Vienna-based craftsmen Peter Kohlmaier, also offers a vantage point into two big deal exhibitions at Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna “Spitzmaus Mummy in a Coffin and other Treasures” curated by Wes Anderson and his partner Juman Malouf, and the world’s first ever major monograph exhibition focused on Pieter Bruegel the Elder. But for our intents and purposes, it’s really all about the free flowing coffee from Viennese partner Julius Meinl and the free Viennese wines from Mayer am Pfarrplatz.
Grüne Lounge PUBLIC Hours
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 5-6; noon-8 p.m. Dec. 7- 8; noon-6 p.m. Dec. 9
Details: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach
Faena Festival
Free and open to the public, this year’s Faena Festival takes a serious turn with the theme, “This is Not America,” tying in Miami’s role as a “port that welcomes migrants, refugees, and tourists from across the US and the Americas, and from countries throughout the world.” The completely free fair features all kinds of art and performances throughout the entire Faena district, including the sidewalks around the area, inside the hotel, in the theater and screening room and in the Faena Forum. “This is Not America addresses America as a concept more than a place, a contested and powerful idea that is greater than the waters and borders that frame it,” says Zoe Lukov, curator of Faena Art. If that sounds deep, it is. But there’s also champagne and priceless people watching.
Details: Collins Avenue from 32nd to 36th Street; faenafestival.com/