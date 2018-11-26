How to find the free events and free booze during Miami Art Week (because that’s what we’re in it for)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the time when people pretend to love art but are really looking for the open bar. Luckily for y’all, we combed through all the Art Basel drivel to find those keywords: free drinks and free admission. You may or may not see Leonardo DiCaprio cowering under a hoodie, but you will get to experience the art of freeloading and that’s just priceless. Literally.

HIVE

Hive is a hipster hub for Art Baselites Hive

This 4-day, free and open-to-the-public Art Basel pop-up is all about the booze, as a steady flow of Miami’s master mixers show off their best works and even share some shaking and stirring secrets with you. It’s not just in drink form either–Night Owl Cookies will be serving a cookie shot, while the likes of China Box, Doggi’s, Casablanca and more will be serving food to chase your booze with. “Basel can get a little crazy at times, but we wanted to give our guests the opportunity to escape the Basel madness and enjoy the best of what Miami has to offer,” said HIVE’s Javi Zayas. “HIVE will give everyone a little taste of art, food, music and more in the center of all things art: Wynwood.”

Details: 4 p.m.-3 a.m. Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.-5 a.m. Dec. 7, noon-5 a.m. Dec. 8, noon-9 p.m. Dec. 9; Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; www.hivewynwood.com

Basel House

Open House: Basel House Mural Festival Basel House Basel House is to street art what HIVE is to cocktails: in other words, a free, open to the public festival dedicated to street art. Inside this big tent, you'll find over 40 murals and art installations as well as a vendor village with arts, crafts and all sorts of Basely tchotchkes for sale, all along six Wynwood blocks centered around the iconic RC Cola Plant. Art will happen, music will happen, and you can even make your own art or just watch it all unfold. And because it's Wynwood, there's also a ramp showcasing skateboarders and BMX bikers, plus a pop-up barber shop for those who feel the need to get a haircut amidst all this distraction. Throw into the mix a slew of food trucks, a beer garden and some secret decoder glasses that will reveal a hidden message on the latest work by Guinness World Record holder for the largest 3D painting, Jason Tetlak, and you've got one heck of a House party.

Continued below Details: 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 7, 1 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 8, 1-9 p.m. Dec. 9; RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., MIami; baselhouse.com. #SagamoreIsArt Where the Wild Things Are: Metallica’s Jason Newsted will be at the Sagamore during Art Basel Bates Photography The original art hotel has a bangin’ experience this Art Basel, with an immersive solo show by former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted. In addition, there are all sorts of ‘art experiences’ taking place here, including a mural wall by PIMAX, an urban artist known for denouncing the vices of modern society through his art. That should be interesting. All is free and open to the general public, plus there’s a big open to the public party Thursday, December 6. Details: 1671 Collins Ave., sagamoresouthbeach.com Grüne Lounge The Viennese wine bar and coffee lounge at Art Basel is going to be hella swanky Tourisme Wien Ok, so you have to pony up for actual admission into the Convention Center, but once you’re in, weasel your way Collector’s Lounge where The Vienna Tourist Board partnered with Art Basel to present a green wine bar and an outdoor coffee house pouring free flowing wines and coffees all day long. The lounge, sporting the famous Met chandelier by Lobeyr, and swanky circular seating by Vienna-based craftsmen Peter Kohlmaier, also offers a vantage point into two big deal exhibitions at Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna “Spitzmaus Mummy in a Coffin and other Treasures” curated by Wes Anderson and his partner Juman Malouf, and the world’s first ever major monograph exhibition focused on Pieter Bruegel the Elder. But for our intents and purposes, it’s really all about the free flowing coffee from Viennese partner Julius Meinl and the free Viennese wines from Mayer am Pfarrplatz. Grüne Lounge PUBLIC Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 5-6; noon-8 p.m. Dec. 7- 8; noon-6 p.m. Dec. 9 Vienna Coffeehouse PUBLIC Hours 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 4- 5 ; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 6-8 ; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 9 Details: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach Faena Festival Chilean-born conceptual artist Alfredo Jaar will exhibit his works at the free Faena Festival Faena Free and open to the public, this year’s Faena Festival takes a serious turn with the theme, “This is Not America,” tying in Miami’s role as a “port that welcomes migrants, refugees, and tourists from across the US and the Americas, and from countries throughout the world.” The completely free fair features all kinds of art and performances throughout the entire Faena district, including the sidewalks around the area, inside the hotel, in the theater and screening room and in the Faena Forum. “This is Not America addresses America as a concept more than a place, a contested and powerful idea that is greater than the waters and borders that frame it,” says Zoe Lukov, curator of Faena Art. If that sounds deep, it is. But there’s also champagne and priceless people watching. Details: Collins Avenue from 32nd to 36th Street; faenafestival.com/