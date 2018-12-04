How do $10 tickets for ‘Hamilton’ sound? If you’re lucky, they can be yours

How do $10 tickets for “Hamilton” grab you?

Bet you thought you couldn’t even get tickets to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning Broadway sensation as the touring production stops at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 18 through Jan. 20.

To help accommodate demand fro the month-long run, the musical’s producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Fort Lauderdale announced on Tuesday the Ham4Ham Lottery, a digital lottery system.

The Ham4Ham program — “Two Ways and Two Days in Advance” — starts with the show’s first performance and continues through its closing date on Jan. 20.

Here’s how it works:

For every “Hamilton” performance, 40 tickets will be sold for $10 — of course, the show’s namesake Alexander Hamilton is on the $10 bill.

The digital lottery opens at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 for tickets to the opening Tuesday night performance two days later.

That’s how it works. Subsequent digital lotteries begin two days prior to each performance.

How to enter

▪ To enter the lottery you have to be 18 or older and can use either the official “Hamilton” app, which, assuredly, you’ve had on your phone forever. Or, simply visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

▪ The lottery opens at 11 a..m. two days prior to the performance date and closes for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.

▪ If you won the lottery, and even if you didn’t, notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. the day prior to the performance with an email or a text message if you provided a mobile number.

▪ If you are selected in the lottery, you can then buy up to two tickets for a 10 spot, apiece. You don’t have to purchase or pay to enter the lottery.

▪ Don’t try to up your odds by gaming the system through multiple entries. This isn’t the Florida Lottery. You can enter once per person per performance date. Repeat entries and “disposable email addresses” will be discarded, producers say.

▪ So, you got lucky? Congrats. Buy your tickets online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code you will have received in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

▪ You can pick up your lottery tickets at Broward Center’s Will Call window beginning two hours prior to the performance. Make sure you have a valid photo ID — and don’t even think about re-selling the tickets. Lottery tickets are void if they are resold and they are non-transferable producers say.

More “Hamilton” info on the South Florida dates can be found at www.ticketmaster.com as sometimes late release seats are put on the market at short notice.

“Hamilton” will play Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts during its 2019-20 season.

On Sunday in Washington, “Hamilton” creators Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Miami musician Alex Lacamoire received a special Kennedy Center honor in a ceremony hosted by Gloria Estefan. The honors will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 26.