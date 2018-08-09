Here’s how to see the new movie from Mitchell Kaplan of Books & Books

Lily James ('Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again') and Michiel Huisman ('Game of Thrones') in 'The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.'

In Miami, Mitchell Kaplan is best known for being the book guy – the man behind Books & Books and one of the major forces behind the Miami Book Fair.

But he’s also a movie producer – and now you can see the latest film from his production company The Mazur Kaplan Company on Netflix.

Based on the bestselling novel by Mary Ann Shaffer and her niece Annie Barrows, “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” debuts Aug. 10. Earlier in the week Kaplan, Barrows and friends celebrated with a screening at the Coral Gables Arts Cinema and a party at Books & Books in Coral Gables.

The film, about a writer (played by Lily James) who uncovers secrets on the island of Guernsey after World War II, is the second from Mazur Kaplan. The first was “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” about Charles Dickens and the writing of “A Christmas Carol,” based on a nonfiction book by Miami’s Les Standiford.

“Guernsey” should find a big audience on Netflix. Miami.com got a sneak peek, and we’re giving it two thumbs up. But don’t worry, readers. Kaplan isn’t giving up the book biz any time soon (he even said so at the premiere, to the applause of the crowd). A Coconut Grove branch of Books & Books opened earlier this summer, and Miami Book Fair runs Nov. 11-18 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus.