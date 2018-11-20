Here is your south Miami-Dade bucket list. Check off at least a few of them now that it’s ‘winter’

Customers line up for milkshakes at Robert is Here. Trust us. It's worth the wait.

We all know that the center of the Miami universe is Wynwood. Or Brickell. Or the Design District. Maybe even Miami Beach. (Some might even say it is Kendall, but they are nuts.)

OK, so we don’t actually know where the center of the Miami universe is. We’re clueless. What we do know is that nobody would ever say it’s in south Miami-Dade.

And that is a mistake.

The southernmost part of the county is exceptional. It’s Real Florida. (No. Wood Tavern is not Real Florida.) There is agriculture and attractions. There’s even a winery, if you’re super brave and don’t mind a little lychee in your adult beverage (some do).

We even think there are a few places you need to visit in south Miami-Dade before you die.

Coral Castle

Carved from 1,100 tons of coral rock by a spurned Latvian romantic, this retro Florida attraction is a monument to either the perseverance of true love or the insanity of obsessing over a woman who’s way too young for you.

Coral Castle: 28655 South Dixie Highway, Homestead

Robert is Here

We recommend strawberry and key lime.

This produce mecca sells fruits, vegetables, jams, honey and hot sauce, relishes and marinades and every kind of edible souvenir (except that kind). But the main attraction is the crazy good shakes. We’re addicted to strawberry key lime, and there are plenty of basic flavors (pineapple, banana, coconut). But the menu also includes uncharted territory: tamarind, sapodilla and guava. Want to really get fancy? Go for the guanabana.

Robert is Here: 19200 SW 344th St., Homestead

Knaus Berry Farm

People, you can get a cinnamon roll shake. I repeat: A CINNAMON ROLL SHAKE. You can also get cinnamon rolls. You can get other stuff, too, but we can never look away from the rolls long enough to order anything else.Pro tip: Expect a long line on the weekend and remember that Knaus isn’t open on Sundays.Knaus Berry Farm: 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead

Redland Village Market

We are pretty sure there is nothing you can’t find here, from stoppers for your kitchen sink to automotive parts to fresh and cheap produce at the farmers market. Also: Churros!

Redland Village Market: 22420 South Dixie Highway, Homestead

Fruit & Spice Park

This is so old-school it’s just trees. Walk or take a tram ride.

Fruit & Spice Park: 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead

Schnebly Redland’s Winery

The wine-tasting bar at Schnebly’s Winery in the Redland.

OK, so the wine isn’t made from actual grapes but tropical fruit like lychees, avocado and – shudder – mangoes. Feeling brave? Head over to the tasting room. There’s also beer.

Schnebly Redland Winery: 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead

Those glorious Kendall strip malls

Nobody does strip malls like Kendall.