Here are some of the coolest places to host a bridal or baby shower in Miami
Finding the perfect spot to host a baby shower or bridal shower can be a challenge. Fortunately, Miami has no shortage of beautiful venues to suit the style and vision of every bride or mommy to be. From the edgy art-covered walls at Joey’s Wynwood, to dazzling rooftop views at Juvia, to karaoke fun at KINGS Doral, this is the ultimate guide on where to host your dream shower.
1. Juvia
Cue the views, because Juvia boasts some of the best in Miami — not to mention delectable cuisine that combines classic French techniques and vibrant Asian and South American flavors. A favorite pick for parties and events, the lush rooftop restaurant and lounge offers a special set brunch menu for $55 that includes bottomless bubbles, mimosas, Bellinis and prosecco, plus set lunch and dinner packages for parties of 20 or more ranging from $50-$165 per person.
For more information, call 305-763-8272.
2. La Centrale Italian Food Hall
Whether you’re planning a get together for twelve of your best friends and closest relatives, or a lavish event for one hundred, La Centrale has just the right pick of event space options — 17, to be exact. In addition to the food hall’s three main themed restaurants (Stagionale, Pesce, and Carne), La Centrale also boasts a cozy wine cellar, a kitchen where you can turn your party into a cooking class, and more. It all depends on the mood, privacy level, and menu you envision for your special day.
You’ll find more information on private event options here.
3. The Confidante Miami Beach
This colorful slice of paradise on Collins Avenue offers two great options to host an upcoming baby or bridal shower: Crown Room and 1930’s House. Located across the street from the hotel, the latter is a historic Spanish-style bungalow that offers maximum privacy and vintage charm. Or you can opt for the Crown Room on the hotel’s second floor, which boasts beautiful terrace seating for an outdoor soiree and a warm mid-century chic interior for a cozier indoor gathering. The best part? If you book your baby shower or bridal shower brunch or lunch at the Crown Room by December 31, 2018, you’ll get a specialty cocktail or ‘mock’tail added to any beverage package, a complimentary dessert display of cupcakes or cake pops, and a complimentary spa treatment for the mommy or bride to be.
For more information, email the events team at events.inquiries@theconfidantehotel.com or call 305-424-1234.
4. Joey's Wynwood
There’s no rule that says baby and bridal showers need to be all cake pops and pastel colors. If artsy-industrial chic is your style, you can host your dream shower at Joey’s Wynwood, which offers a private outdoor courtyard, a garden bar, and a covered patio for gatherings of all sizes. The restaurant also offers packages for seated events and receptions that differ depending on party size.
For more information, call 305-438-0488.
5. Gianni's at The Villa Casa Casuarina
When it comes to throwing a “haute” baby or bridal shower, it doesn’t get any more glamorous than the former Versace Mansion. You can treat your guests to an opulent affair in the villa’s breathtaking courtyard with its famous 54-foot long gold-tiled Million Mosaic Pool as your backdrop, or gather your bridesmaids or besties beneath hand-painted ceilings in the intimate indoor dining room — once Gianni’s actual private dining space. Both areas are customizable and can be made into private event spaces.
For more information, call 786-485-2200.
6. KINGS Doral
How about some friendly competition on the lanes or an impromptu karaoke concert at your baby or bridal shower? At KINGS Doral, you can book the exclusive King Pin Room, which comes with four private lanes, or The Flamingo Room, a versatile space that turns into a karaoke suite at night. There are plenty of packages to choose from, and the team can even work with you to develop a custom menu for your event.
For more information, call 844-494-9400.
7. Bulla Gastrobar
You can turn your shower into a Spanish celebration at Bulla Gastrobar with dishes like Bulla’s beloved paella, gambas al aijillo, and more. The Coral Gables eatery offers four private dining room spaces plus an open terrace. You can choose from sit-down dinner and cocktail reception packages designed to accomodate party sizes ranging from 20 to as many as 130 guests.
For more information, call 305-441-0107.
8. Terra Mare
If you’re in Broward, check out Terra Mare’s gorgeous private dining space, the Trident Room. Comfortably serving up to sixteen guests, the Trident Room also comes equipped with a private patio that’s perfect for outdoor receptions. Both the dining room and its patio offer stunning ocean views.
For more information, call 954-414-5160.