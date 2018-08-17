Here are some of the coolest places to host a bridal or baby shower in Miami

Crown Room Terrace

This colorful slice of paradise on Collins Avenue offers two great options to host an upcoming baby or bridal shower: Crown Room and 1930’s House. Located across the street from the hotel, the latter is a historic Spanish-style bungalow that offers maximum privacy and vintage charm. Or you can opt for the Crown Room on the hotel’s second floor, which boasts beautiful terrace seating for an outdoor soiree and a warm mid-century chic interior for a cozier indoor gathering. The best part? If you book your baby shower or bridal shower brunch or lunch at the Crown Room by December 31, 2018, you’ll get a specialty cocktail or ‘mock’tail added to any beverage package, a complimentary dessert display of cupcakes or cake pops, and a complimentary spa treatment for the mommy or bride to be.