Forget your resolutions and turn calories into charity at this ice cream festival

Izzy's Ice Cream is just one of the many scooping at the ice cream festival.

Toss out those New Year’s resolutions for a day and dig into the second annual Ice Cream We Love festival.

The festival runs Jan. 12-13 at Bal Harbour Shops (of all places). The swanky shopping center has partnered with Holtz Children’s Hospital at University of Miami’s Jackson Memorial Medical Center to raise funds for the kids.

Taking place from 1-5 p.m. in the first level courtyards and second level promenades, the festival will offer frozen treats from more than 20 vendors including New York’s Ample Hills Creamery and dō, Cookie Dough Confections and Izzy’s Ice Cream from Minnesota. Local ice creameries will be represented, too: Amazonica; Bianco Gelato; Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream; Candy & Cones; Cielito Pops; Dasher & Crank; Frice Cream; Gelato Petrini; hipPOPs; Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor; Jeremiah’s Italian Ice; Le Sirenuse Miami; Le Zoo; Mr. Kream; Not Another Organic Brand; Serendipity Creamery; The Melted Scoop; and Wynwood Parlor.

And as if that wasn’t enough sugar for everybody, Sweet Guilt bakery is throwing their crafty confections into the mix.

Thank Bal Harbour Shops founder Stanley Whitman’s love of ice cream and generous support of Holtz Children’s Hospital.

“Following the success of last year’s Ice Cream We Love, in which we helped raise more than $76,000, we are proud to once again partner with Holtz Children’s Hospital to offer Bal Harbour Shops’ guests a sweet treat,” said Matthew Whitman Lazenby, president and CEO of Whitman Family Development.

And hey: if you manage to go up a size in the name of charity, you can always order something new that fits. Win win!

Ice Cream We Love Festival

When: Jan. 12-13

Where: Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour

Tickets: $40 for adults and $15 for kids; available at icecreamwelove.com or by calling 305-585-4483 .