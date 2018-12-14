Fairchild Tropical Garden extends its holiday light show – and offers a prize

There are SO MANY LIGHTS in The NightGarden. Fairies, too.

By now you’ve probably seen The NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, the 23-acre light and special effects show drawing crowds every night and lighting up just about every Instagram account in Miami.

If you haven’t seen it or if you want to return, we’ve got good news. The NightGarden has extended its run through Jan. 12, 2019, and has added a twist. There’s a secret storyline to the garden, and if you unravel the mystery, you could win a prize. We don’t know what the storyline is, exactly, but we are keeping an eye on those fairies. They look suspicious to us.

We don’t know what the prize is yet, but Fairchild promises to tell us soon.

Kilburn Live CEO Mark Manuel says he has been impressed by Miami’s love for The NightGarden: “We are simply in awe of the overwhelmingly positive response.”

Fairchild has also announced a special New Year’s Eve party, with DJ performances and fireworks. And, of course, you can see this:

Even Kanye West is excited about the NightGarden. He spent several days last week hanging out at Fairchild and beatboxing with a talking tree, part of the installation.

The NightGarden at Fairchild

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Miami

Hours: 6-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; from Nov. 23-Jan. 12

Tickets: Fairchild members: $20 for adults, $15 for kids. Nonmembers: $28 adults, $20 for kids. Season passes also available. Visit TheNightGarden.com