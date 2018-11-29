Do it for the ‘gram: Don’t miss these photo-worthy Art Basel installations

The art fair tents are popping up and the Facebook invites are flooding in: it’s Art Basel season.

From giant red SOLO cups, private jets, police impound lots, selfie walls and giant lady bits, there are plenty of exhibits that better make it onto your Instagram feed. So for your posting pleasure, we pored over the exhibits and picked out the spots you (and your followers) cannot miss.

SOLO TOGETHER From shunning plastic straws to Pinteresting how to compost, we’ve become more eco-friendly and aware than ever. Paula Crown’s series of giant, crushed SOLO cups in the Miami Art District will have us rethinking our favorite red party cup–after we take a photo, of course. Show details

What: SOLO TOGETHER When: Ongoing Cost: Free Where: 92 NE 40th St., Miami miamidesigndistrict.net

Bird Feeders and Play Structures by Dozie Kanu A part of the Design District’s holiday commission, contemporary artist Dozie Kanu taps into our nostalgia by creating whimsical bird feeders and jungle gyms using entirely recycled metals. A part of the Raise the Caliber campaign, artists are a part of the mission to get illegal guns off the streets and recycling gunmetal and bullets. Show details

What: Bird Feeders and Play Structures by Dozie Kanu When: Through Jan. 2, 2019 Cost: Free Where: Miami Design District miamidesigndistrict.net

James Goldcrown If we had to pick one place for the ultimate photo backdrop, it’s any wall by British artist James Goldcrown. Known for his work with major fashion brands like L’Oreal, Sephora, Toms, Vogue, Henri Bendel, MTV and Rag & Bone, his wall of hearts has been hashtagged more than 50,000 times on Instagram. For Art Basel this year, the artist will be in town from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 working on his latest installation–and it’ll be the first without hearts. Show details

What: James Goldcrown When: Nov. 23 to Dec. 3 Where: Freshii, 2300 NW 2nd Ave., Miami Cost: Free jgoldcrown.com

Invisible Last year, artist Suzy Kellems Dominik wowed the Art Basel crowd with her 12-foot neon sculpture of a vagina. This year, she’s back with soft sculptures, investigating the impact of beauty and age on our views of the female body. Located in the lobby of the Nautilus South Beach, it’ll be the first thing to greet you on the way to the other exhibits. Show details

What: Invisible When: Dec. 3 to 9 Where: Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: Free sixtyhotels.com/nautilus-south-beach/

The Future is Limitless Car fanatics, put the pedal to the metal for the Lexus exhibit at Design Miami/, where art and automobile fans will get a glimpse into the future. Created by Japanese architect Socha Ichikawa of dNA, the LF-1 Limitless will be showcased by a special mixed-reality installation with a projected map. Show details

What: The Future is Limitless When: Dec. 5 to 9 Where: Design Miami/, Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, Miami Beach Cost: Tickets $27 online, $32 on site designmiami.com

Deep Passion If you’re obsessed with “Shark Week,” you’ve got company. In this exhibit, Turkish photographer Ayşegul Dinçkök and Sahika Ercümen, the world’s free-diving record holder, dove 30 meters into the ocean in Jupiter Point to photograph sharks, the world’s most misunderstood animals. As a part of the exhibition, the two showcases the beauty of sharks, as well as the work two badass women can create. Show details

What: Deep Passion When: Dec. 5 to 9 Where: Historic Burdines, 22 E. Flagler St., Miami Cost: Free akdenizkoruma.org.tr/en/

The Private Jet Experience OK, so we do realize the Instagram obsession has gotten out of hand. So that’s why artist Matty Mo and his aptly named company SelfieCircus is inviting you to step on board a reproduction of a Gulfstream G3 private jet: play the game and make your friends think you’re a legit baller. Do it for the ‘gram. The experiential exhibit is a part of the Urban Art Fair, which also features works by Whisbe, Sergio Garcia, Flore, AholSniffsGlue, The Most Famous Artist, Denial, Greg Mike, Spok Brillor and more. Show details

What: The Private Jet Experience When: Dec. 5 to 9 Where: 1510 Alton Road, Miami Beach Cost: Free for Miami Beach residents, $10 for nonresidents theUrbanArtFair.eventbrite.com

Rainbow Bridge at Hive You are going to want to climb this rainbow.Ghost Frequencies We all know how much your followers love food shots, and Hive in Wynwood has you covered. The four-day food and drink extravaganza will include blocks of food trucks, celebrity chefs, live art and music, a “Behind the Bar” experience, goodies like cookie shots, and plenty of photo ops. Pro tip: RSVP on the Hive website to score a free drink! But you are done posing with #dranks, check out Red Bull’s giant climbable rainbow bridge that offers a breathtaking bird’s eye view of Miami’s art district with a 360 degree photo booth. Show details

What: Hive When: Dec. 6 to 9 Where: Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami Cost: Free hivewynwood.com

Kai There’s yet to be a medium that artist Kai doesn’t like. To prove it, he’s bringing 27 original pieces of work to the CONTEXT tent, ranging from indoor and outdoor sculptures, paintings, and pieces incorporating working clocks. He’s also known for his character IF (Imaginary Friend), so be on the lookout for a selfie. Show details

What: Kai When: Dec. 5 and 6 Where: CONTEXT Art Miami, One Herald Plaza, Miami Cost: Free kaiart.com

Art Plug Power House A few things you never thought you’d read during Art Basel: an abandoned police impound in Allapattah converted into an “adult playground.” The lot is packed with more than 30 art installations, including a monster truck and motocross show by Aholsniffsglue, mechanical rainbow unicorn by Bertrand Fournier, slumber party, live music, giant scented bubbles, fashion pop ups, and believe it or not, even more. Show details

What: Art Plug Power House When: Dec. 7 and 8 Where: Art Plug Power House, 1440 NW 21st St., Miami Cost: Tickets $15, $20 for multi-day pass theartplugpowerhouse.com

Toast to Basel What the heck happened to “Alice in Wonderland” when she was in her 30s? Re-Envision Magazine hosts a wacky exhibit by artists from around the country showing the battle between the red queen and the white queen. Plus, the space will also have on display artwork by Bankrupt, Carlos Mare and Dwyane Wade (using paint and a basketball, obviously). Show details

What: Toast to Basel When: Dec. 7 to 8 Where: Fontainebleau Hotel, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: Free fontainebleau.com

Still Life on Cushion Performance art or relaxation? Intermittently throughout the day, a guided meditation will be hosted to remind frenzied Miami Art Week goers to slow down, be present, and simply enjoy the art. But, we’ll be taking a tally of how many Instagram posts this turns into. Show details

What: Still Life on Cushion When: Dec. 8 Where: 1100 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach Cost: Free https://innergymeditation.com/events/still-life-on-cushion/