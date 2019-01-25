Did you miss ‘Hamilton’? No worries – here’s when it’s coming to Miami

Did you miss “Hamilton” during its recent run at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts? We’re sorry. Maybe you’ll have better luck next year, when the musical finally makes its way to Miami.

Broadway in Miami has released its subscription series for the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and yes, “Hamilton” now has a date. The story of the founding father without a father hits the Arsht Center Feb. 18-March 15 2020.

Also on the schedule are three Miami premieres: “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

Yes. There is a Donna Summer musical.

Hell yes there is a Donna Summer musical.

Broadway in Miami 2019/2020 schedule

“Fiddler on the Roof”: Oct. 29-Nov. 3

“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: Dec. 3-8

“Hamilton”: Feb. 18-March 15, 2020

“Miss Saigon”: April 7-12, 2020

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”: May 12-17 2020

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: June 23-28

The best way to guarantee yourself “Hamilton” tickets is to buy a season subscription. Subscriptions go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. To become a season ticket holder visit arshtcenter.org or call the box office at 305-949-6722.

The Arsht 2019 season continues with “Les Miserables” (Feb. 5-10); “Waitress” (Feb. 26-March 3); “School of Rock” (April 9-14); “Come From Away” (June 18-23); “The Lion King” (May 8-26).

“Fiddler on the Roof” is the first show of the Broadway in Miami season.