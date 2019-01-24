Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha and other big stars in Premio lo Nuestro lineup

We checked out the lineup for this year’s “Premio Lo Nuestro” and it’s looking stellar.

Some of the hottest Latin stars will be taking the stage include Thalia, Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, Reik, and Marc Anthony airing live on Univision from AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami Feb 21.

The 31st edition of the longest-running music awards show on Spanish-language television in the U.S. will begin with red carpet arrivals at 7 p.m.

Anthony will be debuting his first salsa single in over five years, off his soon-to-be released album due out later this year. Daddy Yankee will do a special tribute performance to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the release of “Barrio Fino” and Natasha will celebrate her status as the most nominated artist this year (and most viewed female music artist on YouTube).

The unique deal with this show: Winners are chosen by popular vote; fans picked their favorites among 91 artists in 28 categories. Nominations were based on the top 1,000 current/recurring songs in both Spanish and English with the most plays on Univision’s Uforia radio stations from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2018.

“Premio Lo Nuestro” will include seven new categories this year: Sierreño Artist of the Year, ‘Replay’ Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Crossover Collaboration of the Year, Remix of the Year, Social Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year.

Buy your tickets at PremioLoNuestro.com.