Confuse your friends with a selfie at the most pretentious Art Basel-related exhibit ever

Admit it - you want to try it.

There are many wonderful works to see during Miami Art Week at Art Basel and the other 500,000 satellite shows. Works of great distinction. New works that push boundaries. Art that will linger in your mind for a lifetime.

There are also a terrifying number of installations pretending to be art when in fact they are just selfie zones.

Competition is stiff, but we believe we may have found the most pretentious: the fake private jet selfie booth.

At The Private Jet Experience, which debuts at The Urban Art Fair in Miami Beach, you can fool your gullible friends with a selfie pretending your trashy self is sitting in a private jet.

Witness:

You’ll look amazing.

Created by Matty (The Most Famous Artist) Mo’s new company, SelfieCircus, the installation is a full-sized reproduction of part of the interior of a Gulfstream jet.

And lest you think The Private Jet Experience is not self aware, know that its publicity materials exalt that the installation “takes irony to new heights.”

(Note: press materials also call it “the most #baller thing to do during Miami Art Week,” so somebody is trying to have his cake and eat it, too. Also there is nothing inherently douchey in referring to oneself as The Most Famous Artist. Nothing at all.)

#couplegoals

The Private Jet Experience isn’t the only thing to see at The Urban Art Fair, of course. If you find this installation coarse and tacky, check out works by Ron English, Whisbe, Sergio Garcia, Spokbrillor, Greg Mike, Malone, Denial Art and others.

But listen, since you’re there, you may as well go ahead and take that selfie. Do it ironically. We won’t judge you.

The Urban Art Fair

When: Noon-6 p.m. Dec. 5-9

Where: 1510 Alton Road, Miami Beach

Tickets: $10 general admission, $75 VIP; TheUrbanArtFair.eventbrite.com

For Miami Beach residents: Free preview 7-10 p.m. Dec. 4 with valid ID