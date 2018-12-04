Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2019 at free events in Miami and Miami Beach

Fireworks are the one thing that's usually free on New Year's Eve in Miami.

There are two kinds of people in Miami: Those who don’t mind spending a small fortune to go out on New Year’s Eve and the rest of us, who either can’t afford it or are just too cheap.

Happily, there are things to do on a budget in Miami and Miami Beach on New Year’s Eve. No, seriously. You might have to pay for your own food and drink, but free admission is nothing to sneer at in this town.

Here are the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2019 for free.

Bayfront Park

The Big Orange

Why waste time and money planning? Head to downtown Miami and count down to the New Year free with the Big Orange (which glides up the side of the InterContinental Hotel). Just don’t try to bring in bottles, cans, coolers or your own fireworks. That would be a problem.

301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 8 p.m.-midnight

South Beach

You can spend big bucks on the hotels – or sit on the sand for free (minus parking, if you didn’t walk). The people watching will be fun, and there will be fireworks at midnight. You’ll want to get your spot on the beach early, though.

Ninth and Ocean Drive

Wynwood

RSVP to this free party and get a free drink. If you’re feeling wealthy, you can pay $16 for the “party pack” which includes that drink and all the party favors available. Arrive early before supplies run out.

Expect music, artists, dancers and fire eaters. And hipsters. Always hipsters.

Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 8 p.m.- 3 a.m.