August in Miami is heating up with these cool events

Drummer from Salsa band Mixtura at World famous Ball and Chain bar and lounge in Little Habana on Calle Ocho

As summer comes to a close, Miami has a knack for r a.m.ping up the season with a bang. It’s not like the heat or the weather can bring a local down, or keep them from a good party either. Whether it’s celebrating National Rum Day, catching classics at midnight screenings, or getting to know Miami’s history on-hand, check out what we’ve earmarked for the rest of Aug. :

Thursday, Aug. 16:

Art at Fairchild Presents: Emerging Artist Matthew Hanzman – An exhibition of original art by local artist Matthew Hanzman and featuring the music that inspires his subconscious drive for visual storytelling. Enjoy this experience in The Rose and McQuillan Arts Center in the Garden from Saturday, July 21 through Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden. Time: 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. until Aug. 26th. Tickets: Get them here.

Miami Waterkeeper Fundraiser – Come out to Invasive Species Brewing to learn more about Miami Waterkeeper’s mission to keep the waters in South Florida swimmable, drinkable and fishable. Feeling lucky? Buy a raffle ticket for the chance to win some Invasive Species Brewery and Miami Waterkeeper swag! Buy 1 ticket for $1 or 7 tickets for $5!

Where: Invasive Species Brewing. Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Free.

National Rum Day Fest 2018 – All for Rum & Rum for All! Come sip and explore the many rum brands that have come together to celebrate the 2nd annual National Rum Day Fest and the beloved spirit category. Enjoy Complimentary rum cocktails, tasting and education with ticket purchase as well as live musical acts and g a.m.es. Explore new, local and global rums on National Rum Day.

Where: The Confidante. Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Pop Life Social ft. Steven A. Clark – A live performance on the PAMM terrace as Steven A. Clark takes over Poplife Social: Third Thursdays. The singer-songwriter will be performing music off his new LP, “Where Neon Goes to Die,” which takes on 80s pop and R&B, through a contemporary club sound. Sip on cocktails from Verde, join in on exhibition inspired art-making, and check out “The World’s G a.m.e: Fútbol and Contemporary Art” before it closes.

Where: PAMM. Time: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Shorts at The Yard – A premiere open air event at The Wynwood Yard: Shorts at the Yard! Screening a selection of shorts all about love and relationships. This is a free event, so be sure to stop by The Yard for a bite and some drinks and enjoy a s a.m.pling of the Miami short Film Festival.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Destiny Inn Meets Deep Space Network – A laid-back dre a.m. zone for lovers of deep psychedelic club music. For their third instillation we join the Deep Space Network, a new idm/ebm and all around forward thinking electronics night from the kind folks over at terrestrial funk and grumps. Headlining this special occasion is none other than local techno hero, Greg Beato. Supported by a live set from space tapes’ Nick Leon and Dj sets from Brother Dan and Deejay Ray.

Where: Shirley’s at Gramps. Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Free.

III Points Open House – In the mission to continue to understand our live music scene and curate the very best for this upcoming III Points Festival | Feb. 15 – 17, 2019 Miami, Florida they’re having their first ever Open House to all Miami based producers and bands. Submissions have been received and they will be showcasing some of the top candidates tonight.

Where: Floyd Miami. Time: 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Friday, Aug. 17:

Umphrey’s McGee – The legendary j a.m.-rock band hits the historic Fillmore Miami for a night of funk and lasers.

Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach. Time: 6 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Laser Fridays – On the first and third Friday, they’ll be rocking out with a retro throwback to the classic laser light spectacles you know and love. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, they’re fusing music from some of the greatest artists of our time with old-school laser light visuals—all under the Planetarium’s 67-foot dome.

Where: Frost Science Museum. Time: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Overtime at The Bass – Join The Bass for this month’s late-night, featuring special guest, artist-DJ Kalup Linzy, and a visual presentation created by the artist. FREE welcome drink per guest (21+)!

Where: The Bass Museum. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Shakira – El Dorado World Tour – The Colombian Queen is here.

Where: American Airlines Arena. Time: 7:30 p.m., Fri & Sat. Tickets: Get them here.

Floridian Love – It’s been over two years since the last Floridian Love. So it is with deep joy and anticipation that they return to provide Miami with a sultry soulful night centered around live music, DJs, friends, and f a.m.ily. Lineup: Lemon City Trio, Brother Dan, Goiz, Jacob Friedland, and Kyle Parker.

Where: Shirley’s at Gramps. Time: 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Sea Turtle Presentation & Hatching – Journey into the world of sea turtles with an informative presentation describing our local sea turtle species, their life cycle, and some of the dangers they face today. Following the presentation, participants will head to the beach to observe authorized staff release hatchlings to the ocean!

Where: Biscayne Nature Center. Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Saturday, Aug. 18:

4 Year Anniversary of Orginal Hot Yoga 305 – 4 Years of a.m.azing Yoga, Transformation, Learning, & Growing. All thanks to their incredible students! So they’re celebrating with two free classes, refreshments, & more. Class will be followed by complimentary juices by Raw Juce, some snacks, music, & more.

Where: Original Hot Yoga 305. Time: 8 a.m. & 10 a.m. Classes. Tickets: Free.

One Day Coding Bootc a.m.p for Beginners – During Wyntroduction you will be immersed in a one-day boot c a.m.p experience that is designed for individuals who have little to no experience in progr a.m.ming. All you’ll need for this event is a computer that is able to access the internet. Write your first lines of code, mingle with aspiring developers and technology enthusiasts, and learn from Wyncode Head Instructors as well as the rest of our tech te a.m.

Where: The Lightbox at Goldman Warehouse. Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

The Makers Workshop – The Makers Workshop will be a 1 day workshop at the Freehand Hotel in Miami Beach hosted by The Makers Collective. At the workshop, industry professionals will be covering topics such as marketing, entrepreneurship, design, blogging, branding and more.

Where: The Freehand. Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Aug. Third Saturdays at 777 Mall – Aug. ’s Third Saturdays will feature progr a.m.ming by VIDIUM Miami, along with art, music, films, videos, installations, and workshops throughout the afternoon and evening.

Where: Mana Contemporary Miami. Time: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Five Years in the Game at Wynwood Brewing – They’re turning 5 years since they officially opened and they’re brewing a great party for you with some unique and memorable treatments.

Where: Wynwood Brewing. Time: 12 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Design District & Art Installation Food Tour – Explore magnificent public art installations while stopping for delicious cuisine along the way. The once-overlooked area of the Design District is now a vibrant destination with magnificent modern architecture and breathtaking art installations on public areas. Savor your way through the neighborhoods while you tour tapas-style.

Where: Miami Design District. Time: 12:15 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

National Radio Day Fest – Join WDNA RADIO & WVUM 90.5 FM The Voice to celebrate National Radio Day Fest. Radio is more than just microphones and wavelengths. It’s about sharing ideas, art and community. Come hang at the WDNA studios for an afternoon of live bands, playlists from your favorite DJ’s, food, station tours and giveaways.

Where: WDNA Radio Station. Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: Free.

VEZA SUR 1 Year Cumpleanos – Celebrate con una Super Pachanga! VEZA SUR is turning ONE and this year’s success is all thanks to YOU, their Miami F a.m.ilia! To thank you for all of your support, they’re throwing una SUPER PACHANGA for their cumpleaños.

Where: VEZA SUR Brewing Co. Time: 2 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

FarmersDirect Dinner Series #4 – Love and Vegetables and Urban Oasis Project are hosting the FarmersDirect dinner series highlighting farms here in South Florida to provide the best plant based and truly local deliciousness possible. This month is Three Sisters Farm.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Grateful Dead Night at Blackbird Ordinary – Unlimited Devotion returns to Blackbird Ordinary for a tribute to the J a.m. band originators.

Where: Blackbird Ordinary. Time: 9 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Italo Disco Legacy Screening & Dance Party – Italo Disco Legacy (Documentary) – Directed by Pietro Anton. A journey into the past and the future of Italo Disco music through the stories of the original 80’s heroes and cult DJs and the voice of a new generation of artists, radio broadcasters and fans ready to carry on the Italo Disco Legacy. Performance Art and Dance Party till close

DJ Carlo Vajra spinning Italo and More.

Where: Las Rosas. Time: 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Tickets: Free.

MILLIONYOUNG Live at Bar Nancy – Bar Nancy proudly presents the chill, electronic vibes of MILLIONYOUNG performing LIVE! Dj Set by BAYRAN. Sponsored by “El Tinieblo” Mezcal.

Where: Bar Nancy. Time: 10 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Sunday, Aug. 19:

Just For Me Morning at Frost Science – Start your day the #SensoryFriendly way! Frost Science invites f a.m.ilies and individuals with special needs for a sensory-friendly morning of hands-on exploration and discovery. Designed to be a comfortable and welcoming environment for individuals of all abilities, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy select exhibitions and a Frost Planetarium show, without the crowd.

Where: Frost Science Museum. Time: 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Tree Canopy Gables Bike Tour – Coral Gables has been an official Tree City USA for over 30 years! Discover the incredible variety of tree species that help provide shade on hot summer days. Kiki Mutis, environmental science educator, will help identify plant species, teach us about their cool characteristics, and remind us of their many benefits. This ride is f a.m.ily friendly.

Where: Coral Gables Museum. Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tickets: $10.

Sunday Zen Garden Yoga – Join Franci in the garden every Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m., come prepare for the week ahead with a Vinyasa/Hatha style Yoga class. Ground down in the tropical oasis filled with nature’s intricate art and relieve stress by connecting your breath to your movements. The class is for all levels, filled with deep stretches, twists, balancing poses and incorporates breath work to assist in reducing stress level.

Where: Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Time: 10:30 a.m. every Saturday. Tickets: $10.

Family Day in the Miami Design District – ICA Miami and the Miami Design District invite f a.m.ilies to spend an afternoon exploring the cultural offerings of our museum and the surrounding neighborhood. F a.m.ily Day is every third Sunday of the month unless stated otherwise. F a.m.ily Day is free and open to the public.

Where: ICA Miami. Time: 1 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Love/Hate Classic Sundays at The Pickle – Your favorite musical maestros will take the wheel for a few so you can let go. DJ’s LS1, Element, Fly Guy, Self Born and Ferg Fresh got you for the night. Razor sharp cuts and selection are the theme. Hip Hop, RnB, Reggae, House music played by real Dj’s.

Where: Electric Pickle. Time: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Monday, Aug. 20:

SFIU Food Speaker Series – Join StartUP FIU Food for a Special Edition – Speaker Series “Launching within the Food Industry”. The feature moderator Zak Stern, Owner and Founder of Zak the Baker, will be joined with a panel of food industry experts sharing their experiences and how to launch a successful business in Miami.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Serving Up the BIZness: Industry Night at Gramps – Gramps is serving up service industry discounts. Monday nights, from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $5 Fernet, $5 J a.m.eson, $5 Crown and 20% off Drafts, Wells, and Cocktails. Public service counts, too! Teachers, first responders, fire, police, City, County, etc.

Where: Gramps. Time: 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Tuesday, Aug. 21:

Summer Surf Film Night & Community Meeting – Come celebrate the end of summer, enjoy craft brews, a killer surf flick “Never Town” by Patagonia and hang with us at the Social Hall. $10 Cover if you BYOC (bring your reusable Surfrider or Concrete Beach steel pint cup). $18 if you need a cup. Entry gets you 1 free BEER + Raffle ticket + HH prices all night long. Current Surfrider members as of Aug 17 get an extra free beer.

Where: Concrete Beach Brewery. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Wednesday, Aug. 22:

Happy Hour at Pizza Tropical – Every Wednesday for a new weekly series at Gramps during Happy Hour! Music on the patio hosted by Haute Tension featuring a new guest every week.

Where: Gramps. Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Jazz at the Yard – Tables are pulled up near the stage for that jazzy club feel under the Eventstar Structures pavilion. Savor cocktails, as well as wine by the bottle or the glass from The Bar at The Yard, and bites from our resident food concepts. Admission is free and the lawn is covered: Shows go on rain or shine.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 8 p.m. every Wednesday. Tickets: Free.

Words & Wine Open Mic Night – Words And Wine Open Mic, a weekly Tribal Kinda Open Mic. Every Wednesday at 8 p.m. 21+ ONLY. This week featuring: Stereo Joule, H -OM.

Where: Las Rosas. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Bingo with Miss Toto – Play Bingo for FREE with your supreme hostessss: Miss Toto! Grab your dauber by the shaft to win drinks, swag, gift certificates, vinyl records, and more!! This event is so fabulous that it has been featured in international magazines (so if you haven’t made it yet, you are overdue)!

Where: Gramps. Time: 9 p.m. every Wednesday. Tickets: Free.

Thursday, Aug. 23:

Lunch and Learn with Dr. Paul George – For more than three decades, Dr. Paul George has toured his way to local, national, and international acclaim with his continuing series of historic tours. As a South Florida native, author, and former university professor, Dr. George has gained f a.m.e for his uncanny ability to recall the most impressive details about the people and places that make South Florida so unique. Enjoy a lunch and learn with Dr. George and hear about Miami’s history of crime; from f a.m.ous kidnappings to organized drug trafficking. You will learn all about Miami’s ups and downs!

Where: HistoryMiami Museum. Time: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

The Listening Den Powered by MINI – In partnership with the magicians over at MINI and Ace Prop House + Studios, Prism is making sure that Miamians tune back into the live music in front of them and away from their phones. For this year’s second Listening Den, they’re bringing the electronically funky and sultry sounds of Emeryld all the way from LA to set the vibe. Enjoy a powerful set by Miami’s own Yoli Mayor to end the night.

Where: Ace Props. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Arts & Crafts Series, Round 1: Steins – Locals and artists alike are invited to our third annual Arts and Crafts (craft beer) series! The first round, sponsored by Veza Sur Brewing Co, takes place on Thursday, Aug. 23 and will feature beer steins. To participate, contestants must purchase a beer and in exchange, paint, supplies and a glass stein will be provided. The series will continue in October for a Halloween edition featuring pumpkins.

Where: The Butcher Shop. Time: 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Tickets: Free.

The Takeover: A Rock Evening at The Anderson – Your favorite Miami Musicians playing DJ sets with their favorite rock songs! Join Too Much Love and friends for a new evening of Rock n’ Roll and drink specials at The Anderson Bar. Aug. 23rd WRONG DJ set. With resident DJs Flor Frances (Too Much Love) and Joe Tenny(DeathbyTenny).

Where: The Anderson. Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Double Stubble with a.m.nesty International – Get LIT with the killer queens and foxy kings of Double Stubble! Delighted to welcome a.m.nesty International, who will be providing info on how you can help oppressed LGBTQI across the world. With Residents: DJ Hottpants, Mystic Bill, Terence Tabeau. Performances by Brittish Jay Foxx, C.C. Glitzer, Karla Croqueta, and MISS TOTO.

Where: Gramps. Time: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Free.

III Points Open House Part II – In the mission to continue to understand our live music scene and curate the very best for this upcoming III Points Festival | Feb. 15 – 17, 2019 Miami, Florida they’re having their first ever Open House to all Miami based producers and bands. Submissions have been received and they will be showcasing some of the top candidates tonight.

Where: Floyd Miami. Time: 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Friday, Aug. 24:

Overnight Adventures: Blast from the Past – Pack your j a.m.mies—you’re invited to join Frost Sciene on Friday, Aug. 24, for the next Frost Science Overnight Adventure. Open to both f a.m.ilies and youth groups*—and designed for children ages 5 to 17—their Overnight Adventures are a thrilling new way to experience the museum, as you spend the night exploring their interactive exhibitions, conducting experiments and meeting new people after dark.

Where: Frost Science Museum. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Hasan Minhaj: Before the Storm – Hasan Minhaj is a comedian, actor, host, and writer. This fall he will become the first Indian- a.m.erican to host his own weekly comedy show for Netflix that has been picked up for an unprecedented 32-episode order. The series will explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj will bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

Where: Olympia Theater. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Drumming & Dreaming – Drumming and Dre a.m.ing is an experience where one gets to connect with and heal unresolved past experiences and self-limiting beliefs. The client takes the role of an archaeologist and goes on a symbolic excavation of the soul and returns with artifacts/memories of meaning that shed light on current circumstances.

Where: Innergy Meditation. Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

New Season: ‘Twistney: The Weirdest Place on Earth’ – Welcome to Microtheater’s hilarious new season ‘Twistney: The Weirdest Place on Earth’. 7 new 15-minute twisted tales inside containers for $6/each.

Where: Microtheater Miami. Time: 8 p.m. Aug. 16th – September 9th. Tickets: Get them here.

Terrestrial Funk Farewell to Deejay Ray – Deejay Ray is leaving Miami to go to the city of angels. Say goodbye to this magic city titan with a proper dance party to celebrate all the joy he’s brought to the 305. Lineup: Deejay Ray and Brother Dan.

Where: Gramps. Time: 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Saturday, Aug. 25:

Yoga Scavenger Hunt – Hit up your favorite yogi partner now. Why? Because there is an awesome yoga challenge with a scavenger hunt twist happening on Lincoln Road. Bonus: You could go home with awesome swag from Athleta Lincoln Road (hi, free gift cards!). The event will be held Saturday, Aug 25 at 9:00 a.m. and you’ll be competing in te a.m.s of two. The challenges will include completing yoga poses in front of/next to/on top of special Lincoln Road landmarks. All to celebrate Athleta’s 20th anniversary.

Where: Athleta Miami Beach. Time: 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

The Miami Record Fair – Brought to you by the kind folks at Terrestrial Funk and Gramps. The largest selection of records Miami has to offer! 28 tables covered in records from a slew of vendors from around South Florida. F a.m.ily friendly, dog friendly, tens of thousands of records to dig through from private sellers and local shops, Gramps’ delicious cocktails and selection of beer, Pizza Tropical, Rare and exotic fruits and smoothies and Live music.

Where: Gramps. Time: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Secret Garden Pool Party – Summer is heating up so cool off at the first-ever pool party; taking place at the newly renovated Vagabond Hotel. This urban oasis will play host to the sun-fueled experience at the iconic pool bar. Whether you want to jump in the pool, hang by the bar or dance in the sunlight; there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Where: The Vagabond Hotel. Time: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Inside|Out Celebration at Little Haiti’s Laundromat Art Space – Join the P a.m.M Inside|Out te a.m. at Little Haiti’s Laundromat Art Space for fun-filled afternoon of artist studio visits, art-making activities, music, and brews. Enjoy a tour and art-making activity related to the Emilio Sanchez reproductions installed at Laundromat, as well as rolling studio visits of Laundromat’s 13 resident artists.

Where: Laundromat Art Space. Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Summer Cabaret Concert Series – The Summer Cabaret Concert Series features intimate concerts inside the Stone House Ballroom. Guests are welcome to bring refreshments and snacks to enjoy during the show. Featuring artist Vintash, a mix of soul, jazz, blues, latin, world and Bossa Nova.

Where: Deering Estate. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Croquetapalooza 2018 – Burger Beast loves a great Croqueta as do most South Floridians. If you ever visit any other parts of the United States you’ll notice that this delicacy has not made its way there……YET! Is there any better way to celebrate something we love than with a festival? And so the idea for Croquetapalooza was born.

Where: Magic City Casino. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Honey: A New Monthly Funk & Soul Party – Honey returns to Miami’s Las Rosas this time with the debut of The Black Dove w/ the indestructible Jason Joshua & The Beholders & Florida’s Funk outfit FUSIK.

Where: Las Rosas. Time: 9 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets: Free.

El Topo (35mm) – Originally released in 1970, Alejandro Jodorowsky’s El Topo quickly caught the imagination of movie audiences, becoming a landmark in independent film-making. The early screenings at New York’s Elgin Theater sparked the Midnight Movie phenomena, catalyzed by an endorsement from John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema. Time: 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, Aug. 26:

Yoga With a View – Join experienced instructor, Arianne Traverso for a 60-minute, all-level vinyasa class and breathe in Vizcaya. Children 7 and older welcome with parental supervision.

Where: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Time: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Tickets: $18.

Sundance Brunch Experience – Sundance Brunch Experience is a Sunday f a.m.ily-friendly gathering, where community of all ages gather to have fun “under” the Sun. While adults and children over 12 yrs old experience the Ecstatic Dance session, the younger crowd will be able to engage in a fun morning too, with a variety of Adult Supervised activities like arts & crafts and preparing their own vegetarian lunch.

Where: Lemon City Studios. Time: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

The Age of Innocence 4K Restoration – Edith Wharton’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a secret passion within the enclosed social universe of 19th-century New York struck many as an odd departure for Martin Scorsese. Upon release in 1993, The Age of Innocence was greeted with equal a.m.ounts of admiration and puzzlement.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema. Time: 1 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Sweat Records Records Launch Party – May we introduce to you…to Sweat Records Records! The new in-house label is launching this year to put out some gorgeous vinyl from a wide variety of artists and genres (and throw some kick-ass shows and release parties). Launch with live performances by: Dracula: Miami (gothic folk), Las Nubes (lo-fi fuzz pop). Plus a special DJ set of global party beats by RICHIE HELL, Eats by 222 Taco, Drinks by Deep Eddy Vodka.

Where: Sweat Records. Time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Dog Day Meditation – Meditation with your four legged friend will strengthen trust, build a bridge of connection, harmonize your energy, and reduce stress for the both of you!

Where: Innergy Meditation. Time: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Drum Circle Miami Full Moon Drum Circle – Enter the park through the 79th street entrance and make a left. Participate! Bring drums, instruments, flow toys, your dancing feet, and good vibes. The police will close the park at midnight so get there early. Keep the beach clean, pick up your trash and any you see around you please.

Where: North Shore Open Space Park. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Full Moon Yoga at The Falls – Welcome the full moon with an evening class lead by Casa Vinyasa. Virginia Ani Ansaldi will guide you through an invigorating power vinyasa flow in honor of the full moon.

Where: Casa Vinyasa. Time: 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Monday, Aug. 27:

Wake Up Miami! 2018 – PAXy continues to bring the arts into people’s everyday lives with another 20-event series of Wake up Miami! Celebrating our city’s talent with FREE Performances at the Government Center Station most Mondays starting at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Government Center Station. Time: 8:30 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Tuesday, Aug. 28:

End-of-Summer Lunch & Learn – Starring “On This Land: The Charles Deering Estate”. Immerse yourself in an exclusive screening of “On This Land: The Charles Deering Estate,” followed by a “talk-back” featuring the film’s principals. Featuring: Bob Grah a.m., Former Senator & Governor of Florida (invited), Arva Moore Parks, Author & Historian (confirmed), Robert S. Carr, Co-Founder & Director, Archaeological & Historical Conservancy (confirmed).

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema. Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Tickets: $35.

I’m Not Gonna Move to LA – Web Series Edition – Miami’s monthly film series returns! The Aug. 2018 edition of “I’m Not Gonna Move To L.A.” will inaugurate our move to the brand-new Silverspot Cinema in the heart of downtown. Unlike other NOLA events, this festival showcases ongoing web projects by local filmmakers. The films we’ve chosen highlight the great talent and variety of Miami’s web creators.

Where: Silverspot Cinema. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, Aug. 29:

Happy Hour at Pizza Tropical – Every Wednesday for a new weekly series at Gramps during Happy Hour! Music on the patio hosted by Haute Tension featuring a new guest every week.

Where: Gramps. Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Jazz at the Yard – Tables are pulled up near the stage for that jazzy club feel under the Eventstar Structures pavilion. Savor cocktails, as well as wine by the bottle or the glass from The Bar at The Yard, and bites from our resident food concepts. Admission is free and the lawn is covered: Shows go on rain or shine.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 8 p.m. every Wednesday. Tickets: Free.

Thursday, Aug. 30:

Abundant Soul, Conversations – What does it mean for you to feel bold, brave, worthy, in your joyful flow? Abundant Soul is something we embody. It’s a platform to help women define and step into our own success and prosperity. It’s about diving deep to let go of what’s holding us back and be inspired to create the vision we know is ours.

Where: Bodhi Wellness Miami. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

III Points Open House Part III – In the mission to continue to understand our live music scene and curate the very best for this upcoming III Points Festival | Feb. 15 – 17, 2019 Miami, Florida they’re having their first ever Open House to all Miami based producers and bands. Submissions have been received and they will be showcasing some of the top candidates tonight.

Where: Floyd Miami. Time: 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Friday, Aug. 31:

Ball & Chain Music Festival – Ball & Chain, Calle Ocho’s most famous live music hotspot is thrilled to announce it’s fourth annual music festival in honor of it’s 83rd anniversary, on Labor Day Weekend Aug. 31- September 2, 2018.

Where: Ball & Chain. Time: 12 p.m. – 3 a.m., Fri – Sun. Tickets: Free.

Bizzro: Santa Sangre – Fifteen years after Alejandro Jodorowsky’s EL TOPO and THE HOLY MOUNTAIN unlocked our collective third eye, the legendary provocateur made his ‘80s comeback with this staggering odyssey of ecstasy, anguish, belief, blasphemy, beauty and madness. SANTA SANGRE continues to enrapture both Jodorowsky newbies and dedicated fans like with its tale of a young circus performer, the crime of passion that shatters his soul, and a macabre journey back to the world of his armless mother.

Where: O Cinema Wynwood. Time: 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Let there be lips! Watch ROCKY HORROR on 35MM, Every Final Friday at midnight. “DON’T DRE a.m. IT, BE IT”

Where: Nite Owl Theater. Time: 11:45 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

2001: A Space Odyssey (70MM) – CGAC presents a brand new 70mm print of 2001: A Space Odyssey to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s landmark film. Overseen by Christopher Nolan, “this 70mm print was struck from new printing elements made from the original c a.m.era negative. This is a true photochemical film recreation. There are no digital tricks, remastered effects, or revisionist edits. This is the unrestored film – that recreates the cinematic event that audiences experienced fifty years ago.”

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema. Time: 5:15 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.