Art Basel isn’t the only game in town. Check out these solo shows and satellite fairs

Art Basel isn’t the only game in town during Miami Art Week. Be sure to catch these seven satellite events.
LOCUST PROJECTS
The main gallery at Locust Projects hosts an exhibit by Chicago-based Bethany Collins. The highlight, and the visual center of the show, is a 20-by-15-foot room-within-a-room, where official state flowers on white paper memorialize American violence. On December 6, volunteers and choirs will sing hymns to highlight the piece. Also, in the Project Room, catch Miami-based Michael Loveland’s sculpture that symbolizes his history of civic activism. locustprojects.org.
PRIZM ART FAIR
Prizm this year presents a global collection, with galleries represented from here to Lagos, Nigeria. Held within the Alfred I. DuPont Building in downtown Miami, three exhibitions divide the show. There’s a central theme of the African diaspora through currencies, including economics, politics and culture. While browsing, sip on Duke & Dame, new salted caramel-flavored whiskey made in Florida that’s exclusively at Prizm during Art Week. prizmartfair.com.
THE DE LA CRUZ COLLECTION
Artist and critic Hans Hofmann once described a painting’s flatness and depth as a “push and pull.” It’s a concept that’s explored in the exhibit More / Less at the De La Cruz Collection in the Design District. The pieces in the exhibit are meant to illustrate the exchange between deliberate and accidental gesture and abstract and figurative form. As many as 45 artists in the show include Kathryn Andrews, Salvador Dalí and Reena Spaulings. On December 3, catch a 6 p.m. lecture by the artistic director of the Serpentine Galleries, Hans Ulrich Obrist, including a cocktail reception and a dim sum bar. delacruzcollection.org.
ARTCENTER/SOUTH FLORIDA
Lincoln Road studio and gallery ArtCenter/South Florida tapped eight female artists whose work responds to oppression and disenfranchised communities for its show Parallels and Peripheries. The artists include Bethany Collins, Joiri Minaya and Kennedy Yanko, and the exhibit is on view through December 16. artcentersf.org.