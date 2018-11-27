Art Basel isn’t the only game in town. Check out these solo shows and satellite fairs

Art Basel isn’t the only game in town during Miami Art Week. Be sure to catch these seven satellite events.

LOCUST PROJECTS

The main gallery at Locust Projects hosts an exhibit by Chicago-based Bethany Collins. The highlight, and the visual center of the show, is a 20-by-15-foot room-within-a-room, where official state flowers on white paper memorialize American violence. On December 6, volunteers and choirs will sing hymns to highlight the piece. Also, in the Project Room, catch Miami-based Michael Loveland’s sculpture that symbolizes his history of civic activism. locustprojects.org.

PRIZM ART FAIR

Prizm this year presents a global collection, with galleries represented from here to Lagos, Nigeria. Held within the Alfred I. DuPont Building in downtown Miami, three exhibitions divide the show. There’s a central theme of the African diaspora through currencies, including economics, politics and culture. While browsing, sip on Duke & Dame, new salted caramel-flavored whiskey made in Florida that’s exclusively at Prizm during Art Week. prizmartfair.com.

THE DE LA CRUZ COLLECTION

Artist and critic Hans Hofmann once described a painting’s flatness and depth as a “push and pull.” It’s a concept that’s explored in the exhibit More / Less at the De La Cruz Collection in the Design District. The pieces in the exhibit are meant to illustrate the exchange between deliberate and accidental gesture and abstract and figurative form. As many as 45 artists in the show include Kathryn Andrews, Salvador Dalí and Reena Spaulings. On December 3, catch a 6 p.m. lecture by the artistic director of the Serpentine Galleries, Hans Ulrich Obrist, including a cocktail reception and a dim sum bar. delacruzcollection.org.

THE DIRECTED ART MODERN

By brother Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.

thedirectedartmodern.com. The Directed Art Modern maintains a mission “to keep art for art’s sake.” Find out how that’s defined when DAM co-founder Valeray Francisco curates an Art Week event at Ligne Roset, the furniture store at 3820 Northeast Second Avenue, where the works of international designers and brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec will be on display.

ARTCENTER/SOUTH FLORIDA

Lincoln Road studio and gallery ArtCenter/South Florida tapped eight female artists whose work responds to oppression and disenfranchised communities for its show Parallels and Peripheries. The artists include Bethany Collins, Joiri Minaya and Kennedy Yanko, and the exhibit is on view through December 16. artcentersf.org.

ART AFRICA MIAMI ARTS FAIR

Mr. Keep on Jammin by Miles Regis at Art Africa Miami. Started eight years ago to give voices to underrepresented African-American artists, the Art Africa Miami Arts Fair takes on a theme this year of Black Art Matters. The Overtown-based fair hosts a series of public events: the Black Party Celebration on December 5; discussions on the 6th; a youth workshop on the 7th; and a roundtable on the 8th. artafricamiamifair.com. MIAMI MOTEL STORIES Playwright Juan Carlos Sanchez is preparing a set of the new Miami Motel Stories series coming to the Gold Dust Motel in Miami. Photograph by Pedro Portal Last year, the Miami Herald called Miami Motel Stories “one of the Magic City’s most singularly rich and innovative theatrical experiences.” It returns during Miami Art Week with audience members walking into a scene in a format you won’t find elsewhere. The Juggerknot Theatre Company production sets up in The Gold Dust Motel, 7700 Biscayne Boulevard. Attendees gain access to rooms decked out from different decades. The idea is to tell a story of Miami’s past through each room, with stories inspired by real life. miamimotelstories.com.

