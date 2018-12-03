Art Basel 2018 and Miami Art Week: Here’s how to get around all of that crazy traffic

Street artist Ron English, from New York, is one of the many artists commissioned by Wynwood Walls. In this Nov. 29, 2018, photo, he works on his wall, which features the character “Temper Tot,” at the annual repainting, a precursor to the events of Miami Art Week coming Dec. 6-9 in Miami, Miami Beach and Wynwood.

If it’s December, that means Art Basel and Miami Art Week have taken over Miami Beach and the Miami-Wynwood neighborhoods.

It also means Miami traffic gone viral — as in: You’ll want a cure to avoid the pain of sitting on clogged streets as thousands of arts patrons get to the myriad events before you do when this year’s 2018 edition of Basel begins Wednesday and runs through Dec. 9.

Here are some tips on how to get around Art Basel 2018 and Miami Art Week, according to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Parking at the Miami Beach Convention Center

For Art Basel Miami Beach 2018, valet parking is available at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr. There is a parking garage nearby at 17th Street and street parking — but expect most of these spaces to fill quickly.

Free Art Week shuttle service

Miami and Miami Beach will team up to operate a free shuttle service to connect to art shows from Miami Beach to the mainland.

The service is offered Wednesday through Sunday during Art Basel and Miami Art Week 2018.

The East/West Loop connects the Midtown/Wynwood area with Miami Beach.

For streets and stops click: www.miamiandbeaches.com/events/art-basel/how-to-get-around-miami-during-art-basel

Midtown Miami/Wynwood stops:

▪ 29th Street and Midtown Boulevard.

▪ 36th Street and Buena Vista Avenue.

Miami Beach stops:

▪ 41st Street and Royal Palm Avenue.

▪ Convention Center Drive and 17th Street (Miami Beach Convention Center).

South Beach stops:

▪ 10th Street and Washington Avenue.

▪ Convention Center Drive and 17th Street (Northbound MBCC).

▪ 17th Street and Washington Avenue (Southbound MBCC).

▪ 18th Street and Purdy Avenue (Water Taxi Stop at Maurice Gibb Memorial Park).

Middle Beach stops:

▪ 41st Street and Royal Palm Avenue.

▪ 46th Street and Collins Avenue.

North Beach stops:

▪ 67th Street and Collins Avenue.

▪ 72nd Street and Collins Avenue (Bandshell Park).

▪ The North/South Loop connects the Miami Beach Convention Center with fairs along Collins Avenue stretching to the North Beach Bandshell.

Water Taxi

Water Taxis depart from various locations across the mainland (including Bayside) and arrive at Miami Beach’s Purdy Boat Ramp at the Maurice Gibb Memorial Park every 90 minutes. One-way fares start at $15 per person. From there, a free shuttle provides transportation to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Westbound vehicular traffic from Miami Beach to the mainland could be compromised since the right lane along westbound MacArthur Causeway between Alton Road and Terminal Island will remain closed during Art Basel. The Florida Department of Transportation closed the lane this summer to repair corrosion to concrete beams on the underside.

Updated message from @MyFDOT_Miami regarding the westbound MacArthur Causeway lane closure during #ArtWeekMiami pic.twitter.com/Vtq2vikFLd — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) November 30, 2018

Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus

Going to Art Miami? Trust us and take Metrorail if possible because traffic is going to be a nightmare in the area — and Uber and Lyft vehicles can’t fly above the crunch of cars.

Metromover’s loops at Omni, Brickell and around Miami run from 5 a.m. to midnight and are free. Metrorail runs from downtown through South Miami with stops in Coral Gables and Kendall. Metrobus stations are located throughout Miami-Dade County, including Miami Beach, and intersect with various Metrorail stations.

These Metrobuses will run on a normal schedule. There once was an Art Express bus, specific to Miami Art Week, but it was discontinued last year and has not been reinstated, said Karla Damian, spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works.

Want to get Miami-Dade Transit’s attention on Twitter? Use the hashtag #IRideMDT.

For those flying in from out of town and staying in South Beach, Route 150 — the Miami Beach Airport Express route — provides express bus service between Miami Beach and Miami International Airport. It can be cheaper than taking a cab or Uber or Lyft (and wouldn’t have surge pricing, common to rideshare services.)

Miami Beach free trolley

Miami Beach trolleys run 8 a.m.-midnight daily every 10 to 15 minutes. Loops include South Beach Loop, Middle Beach Loop, Collins Express and North Beach Loop.

Citibikes

Want to burn calories and reduce your carbon footprint? There are CitiBike stations throughout Miami Beach, Wynwood, Downtown, Brickell and Coconut Grove. For a map with locations of each of the stations, visit CitiBikeMiami.com or download the app.

Shuttle buses between Art Miami, Aqua and Context Art Miami

Art Miami and Context Art Miami will run a free shuttle bus connecting the downtown art fairs to the JW Marriott Marquis hotel downtown and the sister fair Aqua Art Miami in South Beach.

A Lyft car wrapped with art by The Art Plug Power House artists. You’ll likely see some of these during Miami Art Week 2018. Lyft

Lyft it, Uber it or taxi it

Use Uber and Lyft rideshare services, via the apps you probably already have on your phones. The companies will also decorate some of their cars with the artwork of contributing local and international artists.

Lyft users will be directed to the nearest Lyft pickup and drop-off zone. These designated areas will feature benches and lounge-style seating and cellphone charging outlets.

The list of designated pickup and/or drop-off zones and locations that will offer bonus offers for Lyft riders. Lyft

Lyft riders who show their ride receipt at any of the rideshare company’s partner locations can get discounts and promo offers. These include:

▪ Pulse and Raw Pop Up will offer 10 percent general entry discount if you show your Lyft app.

▪ Red Dot & Spectrum offers a two-for-one ticket via http://bit.ly/LYFT-2FOR1.

▪ Rakastella has a fast entry lane.

▪ The Art Plug Power House offers 20 percent discount on entry if you use the code LYFT.

▪ Basel House offers a free drink to the first 500 guests until 8 p.m. Dec. 7-9.

Visit the Lyft Blog for more information.

Uber will direct its customers, via the app, to various pickup spots where they can locate their requested ride “by tying art into logistics,” says spokesman Javi Correoso.

Uber teamed with artist Emil Alzamora to create a series of sculptures that capture the theme of movement — which might not describe Miami traffic even on a non-Miami Art week.

Still, the sculptures are designed to give Art Week riders a visual cue to pickup points as the pieces stand nearly 10 feet high and are visible at night. The locations were selected based on where Uber expected the most foot traffic during Miami Art Week, Correoso said.

These sculptures will be up on Monday and remain in place through Dec. 9 at the following Uber pickup points:

▪ Mana Wynwood Convention Center on the corner of Northwest Fifth Ave and 24th Street.

▪ Dorissa of Miami on the corner of North Miami Avenue and Northeast. 27th Street.

▪ Institute of Contemporary Art on Northeast 41st Street between North Miami and Northeast First Avenues.

▪ Ice Palace Film Studios on the corner of Northwest 14th Street and Northwest. Miami Court.

▪ EAST Miami Hotel’s lobby area at at 788 Brickell Plaza.

There will not be an UberBoat. There wasn’t one in 2017, either.

Be prepared for surge pricing during peak times throughout Miami Art Week 2018.

Taxi numbers:

▪ Miami-Dade Taxis: 305-551-1111.

▪ Doral Taxi: 305-594-3333.

▪ Miami Yellow Cab: 305-640-0000.

▪ Red Limo: 305-225-5733.

▪ USA Taxi: 305-388-8888.

Wynwood’s Second Avenue Pedestrian Street

For the second consecutive year, Wynwood’s Second Avenue will go pedestrian-only so as to make the artwork more accessible for those who hoof around by feet. The dates will be Friday, Dec. 7, to Sunday, Dec. 9, according to the Wynwood Business Improvement District. The area includes 20th Street to 29th Street along Northwest Second Avenue.

Miami police will station officers at intersections along Northwest 29th Street, Northwest 20th Street and North Miami Avenue to “ease the flow of vehicular traffic through the area.”

Details on the street closure are:

▪ Northwest Second Avenue will be closed to all northbound and southbound traffic between Northwest 20th Street and Northwest 29th Street from 3 p.m. Dec. 7 to 6 a.m. Dec. 8. Also, from 2 p.m. Dec. 8 to 6 a.m. Dec. 9; and from 2 p.m. Dec. 9 to 6 a.m. Dec. 10.

▪ Northwest Second Avenue eastbound and westbound vehicular traffic between Northwest 20th Street and Northwest 28th Street will be limited to Wynwood residents and employees during closure times.

Pay-By-Phone on-street parking will not be permitted at any time from Friday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 9, along Northwest Second Avenue between Northwest 20th Street and Northwest 29th Street. Also, North Miami Avenue between Northwest 22nd Street to Northwest 24th Street on the east side (northbound traffic) and between Northwest 28th Street to Northwest 29th Street.

The City of Miami Trolley will be rerouted onto North Miami Avenue. Miami-Dade Transit buses will operate as normal on North Miami Avenue.

Parking garages and lots on Miami Beach

Note that most of these will be filled before you even leave your house. But just in case you get lucky, here they are:

▪ Seventh Street garage on Seventh Street and Collins Avenue.

▪ 13th Street garage on 13th Street and Collins Avenue.

▪ 12th Street garage on 12th Street and Drexel Avenue.

▪ Sixth Street and Meridian Avenue.

▪ 10th Street and Collins Avenue.

▪ 13th Street and Collins Avenue.

Go elsewhere!

You can also avoid all this Basel-related madness by just not going anywhere near the fair or its satellite events. As Miami.Com suggests, try the NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden instead and avoid the crowded streets — just bring a flashlight and patience to deal with the crowded grounds in the dark.