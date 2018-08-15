8 things to do with your kids before school starts

The new Silverspot is at Met Square in downtown Miami.

Does your family love going to the movies? And do you love reclining in a plush oversized chair while someone brings you gourmet bites and craft cocktails? Then the swanky new Silverspot Cinema that just opened downtown is worth a visit. The upscale theater is actually massive but has an intimate feel comprising 70,000 square feet and six floors, and is located at Met Square (across from Whole Foods downtown).

First, there’s the free “selfie photobooth” in the lobby that is a huge hit with the little ones (and provided a necessary distraction as we had some time to kill before our movie started). Then there’s the extensive menu of in-theater dining like ricotta and truffle flatbread, BLT lobster rolls, burrata and tomato bisque and coconut cake. Of course the young folk will love the chicken tenders and fries and mini-sliders, but there are also a handful of salads and some lighter offerings. There are dozens of cocktails offered including flavored mojitos and margaritas plus beer and wine. My kids loved using the electric recline button on the chairs and spreading out with their twizzlers and popcorn on the attached tray tables. Plus, since the theater is still relatively new we had a practically-private screening room for our weekday day-time movie.

Pro tip: park at the Met3 building and get your parking validated at the theater for an $8 rate.