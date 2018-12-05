You love Korean food but are vegan? This new Miami spot is for you

Vegan and vegetarian dishes with a Korean flair are the theme at CombinAsian restaurant in Wywnood.

Bowls and rolls rule the menu at CombinAsian, a new Asian-inspired vegan café.

Enter a quirky world from a giant koi stenciled on the sidewalk to the pink and mint green interior. There’s a play section with beach balls and board games that kids and adults both enjoy.

Ingredients are on display alongside the steam tables. Owners are husband and wife Damion Codrington and Ruth Lee, who was born in Seoul but grew up in Baltimore where her parents ran a small Korean market. Codrington is from Trinidad and became vegan three years ago after seeing a documentary about cruelty to farm animals. Lee soon followed. She does all the cooking, creating dishes her husband dreams up and taste tests.

Start With These Dishes

Vegan empanadas at CombinAsian in Wynwood

Get the half-moon dumplings (four to an order) steamed or fried, filled with dangmyun sweet potato starch noodles, tofu and shredded cabbage with soy sauce for dipping.

Or try crispy tater tots heaped with lightly fried kimchee. There’s also scrambled tofu with peppers and turmeric, giving it a golden hue. Mac and cashew cheese is made with elbow macaroni in a non-dairy nut cream with bulgogi stir-fried mushrooms. There’s also chickpea salad and smoky tasting jackfruit shreds in barbecue sauce made from the enormous, meaty fruit.

Share These Dishes

The vegan KFC bowl made with meatless protein at CombinAsian in Wynwood

Swap half a bowl for half a roll.

Try the tasty teriyaki with soy protein crumbles, rice, carrots and sauteed peppers, rolled up in seaweed.The Kimbap Pow roll has rice, pickled daikon radish, sesame kale, carrots and cucumbers with spicy sauce.

Create your own bowl with a choice of eight sides or stick to combinations on the menu. Spicy Korean fried chicken, here called KFC, is vegan. How? Seitan dough is shaped into plump drumsticks that get deep-fried, served on flat wood sticks brushed with sweet and spicy sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds. The nuggets have a satisfying crunchy exterior and soft chewy interior with a choice of two sides.

Tater tots with kimchi at CombinAsian in Wynwood Linda Bladholm

The Taco Bowl comes with rice topped with soy grounds, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, sautéed peppers and cilantro lime sauce. Add avocado for $1 extra. Or get the K-Town Bowl with fried rice, japchae noodles, meatless protein and kimchee.

Whether you are vegan or exploring plant-based chow, this is tasty food you can feel good about.

Save Room For Dessert

The apple cinnamon cake made by Sweet & Fit, a local bakery is the way to go.

Contact Linda Bladholm at lindabladholmlola75@gmail.com. Hidden Gems highlights out-of-the-way restaurants in Miami-Dade County. It is not intended to be an anonymous, critical review.

CombinAsian

Address: 2324 N Miami Avenue, Wynwood

Contact: 305-705-5585, combinasian.com

Hours: Sunday noon-6 p.m., Monday-Friday noon-9 p.m.

Prices: Bowls/big rolls $9-$16, dumplings $7, empanadas $4, sides $5-$7, desserts $5-$6

F.Y.I. Delivery available