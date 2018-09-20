Wynwood Yard is closing, but House of Mac already found a new spot

House of Mac will open a permanent location in Wynwood as early as the second week of October 2018.

The baked mac and cheese at House of Mac was such a hit that people were willing to eat it, in the heat, out of a food truck for the better part of two years.

Now, they’ll be able to take a seat.

The food truck that became a hit in the Wynwood Yard will move to a permanent location in the heart of Wynwood as early as the second week of October, its founder, Derrick “Chef Teach” Turton, said. The Wynwood Yard will be razed next year to make room for new apartments, and Turton knew it was time to take the next step. The truck will remain along with the new restaurant until the Yard closes next year.

“The Wynwood Yard gave us a platform for exposure. It was a great launching pad,” he said.

House of Mac also touts its fried chicken, such as this one served on a red velvet waffle. Handout

They will, of course, offer their hits: jerk salmon pasta, fried chicken and pumpkin spice waffles, and his signature World Famous Mac & Cheese. But the new location came with a bequeathed wood-fire oven that Turton said has inspired new items, such as charred jerk chicken wings.

“I’m going to find ways to use it because it’s a great piece of equipment,” he said.

Turton can certainly invent and reinvent, both his food and himself. A former talent manager for a young Pitbull and collaborator with A$AP Rocky and Yo Gotti, Turton starting cooking for hip hop royalty.

That led to the food truck and to a short-lived South Beach restaurant with mismatched partners. But that, he said, was a good lesson and warmup to the new spot which he hopes to open in October. The restaurant will let him create his own vibe, with a focus on the rap and hip hop music that’s still close to his heart.

“We outgrew the truck a long time ago,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this a long time.”

House of Mac also plans to open a location in the Miami Brightline station by December.

House of Mac

2085 NW Second Ave., Wynwood

HouseofMac.com