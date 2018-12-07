Wynwood is getting its first chain restaurant. It’s like Dave & Buster’s for hipsters

Punch Bowl Social is a combination restaurant, bar and entertainment venue set to open in Wynwood in the summer of 2019.

Call it Chuck E. Cheese’s for grown ups. Dave & Busters for the handlebar mustache crowd.

Wynwood is getting a Punch Bowl Social, a combination restaurant, bar and playland for the young at heart, which is also the first national franchise to penetrate the former artist enclave. It’s scheduled to open next summer near Zak the Baker at 2660 NW 3rd Avenue.

With its 23,000 square feet — about the size of the average Miami celebrity’s mansion — Punch Bowl Social is a massive space intended to bring all the reasons people go to Wynwood under one roof. There will be bowling, pool, foosball, classic arcade games, and, of course, cocktails, food and drinks.

Punch Bowl Social’s 23,000 square feet of space will be part of the newly constructed Wynwood Garage.

The Southern-inspired menu was created by award-winning chef Hugh Acheson.

This funhouse will be painted in murals to create a “semi-controlled visual chaos,” according to the company. The decor, an eclectic mix of found objects, mismatched chairs, leather couches — in short, a space meant to be a relaxed play place to unwind.

The building also means a redevelopment of as yet untouched part of Wynwood. The section of blocks where Punch Bowl Social will set up, as part of the Wynwood Garage, has been under construction for more than a year.

The Denver-based Punch Bowl Social, which has 14 locations across the country, will be adding nine locations in 2019. It was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for its “eatertainment” restaurant concept.