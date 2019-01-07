Wine lovers, this new Mediterranean restaurant and shop has you covered

You can buy a bottle to go or drink one at Bacco for a reasonable corkage fee.

There’s a new place for two of our favorite things – wine and food – in The Roads.

What was once Wine Date is now Bacco, a wine bar and Mediterranean restaurant owned by Pablo and Linda Gamboa. The restaurant, which has a pleasant industrial-style design, seats 50 in a room lined on one side with wine bottles (our favorite decorative approach). There are also 10 seats outdoors in front of the restaurant should you prefer fresh air with your Malbec.

Executive Chef Jose Arias’ specialty is creating traditional dishes with a modern twist. Lunch specials include gnocchi pomodoro with fresh mozzarella, chicken piccata with penne alla vodka and grilled salmon with house risotto.

The decor? European industrial accented by wine bottles. Our favorite.

For dinner, you can share small plates and or order full entrees. Sharing is caring. Pass around the burrata on grilled watermelon with baby arugula, balsamic glaze and pesto sauce or share gorgonzola-stuffed dates wrapped in proscuitto or Danish brie with pear in red wine, served with raspberry jam and crackers.

We won’t judge you if you eat any of these dishes yourself.

Do we really have to share this burrata on grilled watermelon?

Entrees include such dishes as Red Snapper a lo Bacco seared with red and yellow grape tomatoes, scallions, shrimp and pesto; pear and gorgonzola ravioli or filet mignon with portobello mushroom.

As for the wine, you can choose from the ample menu and drink it at the restaurant for a reasonable $10 corkage fee. But you can also grab a bottle to take out if your personal wine cellar is a little empty after the holidays.

Bacco

Where: 2700 SW Third Ave., Miami

Bacco is now open in the former spot of Wine Date.