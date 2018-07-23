Win free food for a year when Chuy’s opens in Kendall on National Tequila Day

What a way to celebrate National Tequila Day — a new Chuy’s is opening in Miami.

The new restaurant, at 8945 SW 162nd Ave. in Kendall, opens July 24, making it the second South Florida location of the Tex Mex favorite from Austin, Texas. Talk about making Kendall even more magical than it already is! There are 11 Chuy’s locations around the state, including one that opened in Doral earlier this year, with 97 locations around the country.

And since we’re talking grand opening here, you know there are deals to be had. The first 50 guests in line at 11 a.m. win complimentary Chuy’s for a year. That’s a lot of tacos, my friends. Winners get a punch card redeemable for a free appetizer, entree and dessert for 12 visits.

And since July 24 is National Tequila Day — a day that could live in infamy if you’re not careful — Chuy’s is offering $1 tequila floaters for your margarita. The restaurant will also offer $1 off its Perfect Margarita, made from scratch with Patron Silver tequila and Patron Citronge Orange liqueur, simple syrup and fresh lime juice.

So what should you try at the new Chuy’s? The nacho bar in the trunk of a car — a signature happy hour special from 4-7 p.m. — is a must. Also important: the Big As Yo’ Face burritos and the Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken, a chicken breast breaded with Lay’s potato chips, deep fried and smothered in green chile sauce and cheddar cheese. We are positive it’s good for you, or at least good for your soul.

And whatever you order, make sure you ask for that creamy Chuy’s jalapeno sauce. It’ll change your life, Kendall.