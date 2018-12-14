Where to eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018 in Miami

Dining room at AzabuHandout

Miami Beach’s outpost of the Michelin star New York City hot spot will serve a four-course dinner menu designed to transport holiday diners to the Land of the Rising Sun. Standouts include Azabu favorites like the wagyu beef tataki, branzino with umami, sakura pork shiokoji and yuzu key lime pie. You can also sip your way across Japan with a sake or whisky flight, featuring three seasonal selected expressions for $22 and $35, respectively.

The menu is priced at $50 per person and will be available on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To make a reservation, call 786-276-0520.