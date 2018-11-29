We know Dave Grutman and Pharrell’s restaurant Swan is a scene. But what about the food?

Modern European cuisine. The menu darts around the continent with offerings of raw fish, pasta, pizza and larger composed entrees. Prices are as posh as the neighborhood with small plates $15-$35 and larger mains $29-$95.

Rigatoni at Swan.

Start things off with light salads like the beet carpaccio, a towering Caesar salad topped with crunchy panko or the little gem salad with pear, ricotta salata, quinoa and walnut vinaigrette. The seabass sashimi is plated with mango serrano chili and pickled kumquats while the hamachi tartare is topped with osetra caviar. Pizzas can be topped with mushrooms or broccoli and the rigatoni stuffed with mushrooms is a crowd pleaser.

The Caesar at Swan.

Pharell’s favorite dish is rumored to be the “Corn Corn Corn,” a melange of creamy polenta, popcorn and brown butter-sauteed corn and it serves as an indulgent side to mains of Dover sole in brown butter and capers and a roasted chicken with curry-carrot purée and buckwheat.

Corn, corn, corn at Swan.

Desserts like the Pavlova orb filled with fruit and cream and the chocolate mousse keep the show going.