We know Dave Grutman and Pharrell’s restaurant Swan is a scene. But what about the food?
The Design District is abuzz with its newest opening – which is not a luxury fashion brand, but rather a scene-heavy restaurant created by Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality and Pharrell Williams. They tapped Top Chef Europe champ, executive chef Jean Imbert to create the menu. Celebrities like Drake, Lenny Kravitz and Trevor Noah have already been spotted here.
The space:
San Francisco and New York-based interior designer and lifestyle curator Ken Fulk gives the two-story space a uniquely exuberant design with an inviting garden patio, a bar and restaurant dining room on the ground floor and a cocktail lounge called Bar Bevy on the second floor. Swan occupies the ground floor with a distinctly feminine Parisian color scheme of shell pink, creamy opal and jade. Upstairs has a Moroccan look with hanging lanterns, dark wood floors, darker colors and brass accents.
Be prepared to eat:
Modern European cuisine. The menu darts around the continent with offerings of raw fish, pasta, pizza and larger composed entrees. Prices are as posh as the neighborhood with small plates $15-$35 and larger mains $29-$95.
Start things off with light salads like the beet carpaccio, a towering Caesar salad topped with crunchy panko or the little gem salad with pear, ricotta salata, quinoa and walnut vinaigrette. The seabass sashimi is plated with mango serrano chili and pickled kumquats while the hamachi tartare is topped with osetra caviar. Pizzas can be topped with mushrooms or broccoli and the rigatoni stuffed with mushrooms is a crowd pleaser.
Pharell’s favorite dish is rumored to be the “Corn Corn Corn,” a melange of creamy polenta, popcorn and brown butter-sauteed corn and it serves as an indulgent side to mains of Dover sole in brown butter and capers and a roasted chicken with curry-carrot purée and buckwheat.
Desserts like the Pavlova orb filled with fruit and cream and the chocolate mousse keep the show going.
Bottom line:
If you like your pasta with a side of scene (and celebrity sightings) this spot is for you.