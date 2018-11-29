Posted on

We know Dave Grutman and Pharrell’s restaurant Swan is a scene. But what about the food?

Dave Grutman and Pharell collaborate on Swan.
By Sara LissFor Miami.com

The Design District is abuzz with its newest opening – which is not a luxury fashion brand, but rather a scene-heavy restaurant created by Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality and Pharrell Williams. They tapped Top Chef Europe champ, executive chef Jean Imbert to create the menu. Celebrities like Drake, Lenny Kravitz and Trevor Noah have already been spotted here.

The space:

Swan Miami

San Francisco and New York-based interior designer and lifestyle curator Ken Fulk gives the two-story space a uniquely exuberant design with an inviting garden patio, a bar and restaurant dining room on the ground floor and a cocktail lounge called Bar Bevy on the second floor. Swan occupies the ground floor with a distinctly feminine Parisian color scheme of shell pink, creamy opal and jade. Upstairs has a Moroccan look with hanging lanterns, dark wood floors, darker colors and brass accents.

Be prepared to eat:

Modern European cuisine. The menu darts around the continent with offerings of raw fish, pasta, pizza and larger composed entrees. Prices are as posh as the neighborhood with small plates $15-$35 and larger mains $29-$95.

Rigatoni at Swan.

Start things off with light salads like the beet carpaccio, a towering Caesar salad topped with crunchy panko or the little gem salad with pear, ricotta salata, quinoa and walnut vinaigrette. The seabass sashimi is plated with mango serrano chili and pickled kumquats while the hamachi tartare is topped with osetra caviar. Pizzas can be topped with mushrooms or broccoli and the rigatoni stuffed with mushrooms is a crowd pleaser.

The Caesar at Swan.

Pharell’s favorite dish is rumored to be the “Corn Corn Corn,” a melange of creamy polenta, popcorn and brown butter-sauteed corn and it serves as an indulgent side to mains of Dover sole in brown butter and capers and a roasted chicken with curry-carrot purée and buckwheat.

Corn, corn, corn at Swan.

Desserts like the Pavlova orb filled with fruit and cream and the chocolate mousse keep the show going.

Bottom line:

If you like your pasta with a side of scene (and celebrity sightings) this spot is for you.

More Like This
After a decade, this hidden gem in South Beach is still serving up Italian classics
Tourists We know Dave Grutman and Pharrell’s restaurant Swan is a scene. But what about the food?
Do it for the ‘gram: Don’t miss these photo-worthy Art Basel installations
Miami Guide
Pro TipHow to park in Brickell City Centre without losing your car
One of South Beach’s longtime music venues is making a comeback
Pollo Tropical is making the World’s Largest TropiChop. Here’s how you can eat it