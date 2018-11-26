Time Out Market food hall is almost ready to open. Here’s everything you need to know

Time Out Market announced its full line up of restaurants for its new South Beach food hall. Several of the restaurants or chefs first announced have been replaced. Among the new chefs or restaurants announed include, from top left, Salt & Brine, Phuc Yea, Antonio Bachour, Giorgio Rapicavoli and Azucar Ice Cream.

South Beach was promised the most interesting collection of local restaurants under one roof at the upcoming Time Out Market food hall — more than a year ago.

A lot can happen in a year.

The expansive food hall at the edge of Lincoln Road announced its full roster of restaurants Monday, but several of those previously named have dropped out or been replaced. Announced in October 2017, Time Out Market was expected to open this fall at 1601 Drexel Ave. It now looks to open in February 2019, within days of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, according to a release.

Eight new restaurants will share the 17,500 square-foot space — with three bars and a demo kitchen — modeled after Time Out’s wildly successful first market in Lisbon, Portugal, which drew more than 3 million visitors its first year.

These will go on without Pubbelly’s José Mendín, who recently announced he’s opening a Puerto Rican restaurant, La Plactia, in the Miami Modern district. They also won’t have Macchialina’s Michael Pirolo, who expected to make the pizzas he was experimenting with at his South Beach restaurant, but has since opened a panini shop in Los Angeles.

Time Out also won’t have Mendin’s pastry chef, Maria Orantes, who had planned a bakery, and Matthew Sherman, whose JugoFresh juice bars and Paradigm Kitchen restaurant on South Beach have since folded.

But the cupboard is far from bare. Time Out added several local favorites with national presences.

The new additions include other, true local favorites. He’s a look:

Norman Van Aken

The founder of New World Cuisine, who literally coined the term fusion as it relates to food, will take his talents to South Beach. Last year he opened a new restaurant in Wynwood, Three, which includes a teaching kitchen and rooftop bar. At Time Out Market he will prepare a menu of his fusion of Florida, Caribbean and Latin American flavors.

Antonio Bachour

Beautiful desserts and pastries are the reason Bachour was recently named Best Pastry Chefby The Best Chef Awards, an organization that judges the world’s top talents. His pastries are as delicious as they are a delight to behold. He recently opened an eponymous Bachour bakery in Coral Gables.

Giorgio Rapicavoli

Fans of his Eating House in Coral Gables love how he fuses Miami’s Latin flavors with world cuisine to create his dishes. At Time Out Market, he will tap into his Argentine-Italian background to create his menu.

Phuc Yea

Vietnamese-Cajun cuisine is soul of the food chef Cesar Zapata and his partner Aniece Meinhold create at the MiMo restaurant by the same name (pronounced Fook). Like at Phuc Yea, expect pho, bao buns, even Texas-style smoked brisket, a specialty of Zapata, who previously owned The Federal with Meinhold before shifting gears.

Azucar

The Little Havana ice cream shop melds Latin flavors with traditional gelato-style ice cream. The most popular, Abuela Maria, combines guava and cream cheese with crispy, sweet Maria crackers. But expect all-new flavors specifically for Time Out Market.

Salt & Brine

The founders of Ella’s Oyster Bar in Little Havana (which earned a 2.5-star “Good” reviewby the Miami Herald), will open a raw bar here. Expect oysters flown in fresh daily, as well as lobster rolls, crab buns and shrimp cocktails.

Love Life Cafe

The plant-based cafe in Wynwood grows to South Beach, focusing on healthier cuisine, such as salads, smoothies and a veggie burger that fans line up for.

Wabi Sabi by Shuji

Shuji Hiyakawa’s Japanese cuisine made him a hit at Dashi inside the River Yacht Club before opening his Wabi Sabi in Shorecrest. Expect five simple dishes, like the ones he grew up watching his father make at his udon noodle house in Japan.

These will join eight others previously announced:

Jeremy Ford

“Top Chef” winner Jeremy Ford’s Stubborn Seed on South Beach recently earned the Miami Herald’s first four-out-of-four stars (Exceptional) review in more than two years. His Time Out Market restaurant will focus on Korean flavors, presented in his fit-for-photography plates at Stubborn Seed.

The Local Cuban by Alberto Cabrera

Cabrera reunites with the owner of The Local in Coral Gables, Carmen Mallea, where Cabrera broke out as a star chef. Expect the delectable Cuban sandwiches from the defunct Little Bread with fritas cubanas, croquetas with unexpected flavors, and huge, fried Cuban empanadas stuffed with a host of braised meats, such as veal cheeks. Cabrera also announced he is working on a new restaurant, Marabú, in the Brickell City Centre.

Leña by Michael Beltran

Leña, the Spanish name for firewood, is where you can expect all the meats he perfected as chef/owner at Coconut Grove’s Ariete. Local, seasonal produce cooked over a wood fire, is the heart of this spot. Beltran recently had his Chug Burger chosen as the best in Miami-Dade county at Ariete, where he makes an unexpected sweet flan out of candy cap mushrooms.

Stephen’s Delicatessen

Matt Kuscher bought and is renovating Stephen’s Delicatessen, believed to be Miami’s oldest and only surviving New York style deli, open since 1954 in Hialeah. Expect deli-style dishes and smoked meats.

Kush

Kuscher is doubling down, here, with a second outpost of his craft beer and burger spot, originally opened in Wynwood. Time Out says to expect “epicurean, American cuisine” based on local ingredients.

33 Kitchen

Coconut Groveites still mourn 33 Kitchen’s closing. So chef Sebastian Fernandez will feature his Peruvian fare with a twist at Time Out Market, including ceviches, tuna tiradito and crispy octopus.

Miami Smokers

A charcuterie bar at Time Out Market seems a natural expansion of what Andres Barrientos and James Bowers do best at their Little Havana meatery. Expect cured meats, sustainably using all of the hog, from “rooter-to-tooter.”

Coyo Taco

The Wynwood success story pops up in South Beach. Chef Scott Linquist will experiment with new kinds of tacos at this Coyo, including making his own tortillas and roasting whole lamb and goat.