This Wynwood Chinese restaurant made Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 best new restaurants

Big ups to Palmar, Wynwood’s Miami-fied Chinese restaurant, which just made Andrew Knowlton’s list of the Top 50 Nominees for America’s Best New Restaurants 2018 in Bon Appétit magazine.

Palmar, opened by the restaurateurs behind Wynwood’s award-winning Alter in November 2017, is a modern interpretation of Chinese dishes, with what it calls a “tropical vibe.” Chef Raymond Li, an alum of Zuma, Jean-George’s Matador Room and Atelier De Joel Robuchon – Paris (St.Germain), turns his particular vision to several favorites.

Homemade dim sum, soft shell crab fried rice and roasted duck with hoisin sauce are highlights of Palmar’s menu.

“The entire team has been putting a lot of passion and effort into Palmar and we are thrilled that a publication as prestigious as Bon Appétit has picked up on this,” owner Javier Ramirez said. ” We are very proud of the magic created by the combination between chef Ray Li’s modern take on Chinese food, great unique wines and Latin American/tropical vibes from our decor and vintage salsa playlist. Excited to be representing the 305 on this list!”

The finalists for the Bon Appétit’s Hot 10 will be announced on August 14.

The restaurant is the second venture for an Asian-inspired restaurant in short order at that location.

The owners struck a deal to bring Cake Thai, a beloved dive in the MiMo district, to a more upscale location in 2017. But a falling out between chef Phuket “Cake” Thongsodchareondee and the owners had it closing inside of the year, despite a 2 1/2 star review (Good) in the Miami Herald.