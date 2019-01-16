Posted on

This ‘Top Chef’ winner is opening a new seafood restaurant in Coconut Grove

Jeremy Ford
This rendering shows what Afishonado will look like when it opens.TREO group
By Connie OgleFor Miami.com

You know his name from Stubborn Seed and a station in the upcoming Time Out Market food hall.

Now, “Top Chef” winner Jeremy Ford is helping to transform Coconut Grove into a dining destination with his new restaurant.

The celebrity chef has just signed a lease to  open a 7,000-square foot restaurant called Afishonado, in the nine-and-a-half acre Regatta Harbour project along historic Dinner Key.

Expect a casual, seafood-forward restaurant (don’t worry, carnivores – there will be plenty of meat on the menu, too). Call it a boat-to-table concept, one you can enjoy indoors or while while taking in Coconut Grove’s best view – of the bay. The menu will feature seasonal and sustainable choices.

Read more: Do you know where to eat in Coconut Grove? This culinary tour will tell you where to go

Celano Design Studio is designing the interior, which includes an open kitchen and raw bar.. There will also be an indoor/outdoor cocktail bar over looking the bay.

Here’s the bad news: Afishonado isn’t scheduled to open until 2020.

Afishonado by Jeremy Ford

Where: 3385 Pan American Drive. Coconut Grove

Opening: 2020

