This South Florida mall food court was named best in the state

The food hall at this popular mall has gone upscale.

Suck it, Orlando. Forget about it, Jacksonville. And Tampa, you never had a shot.

The best food court mall food court belongs to South Florida. At least according to The Daily Meal.

The website chose the best food court in every state, and Aventura Mall was the pick for Florida.

This wouldn’t have happened years ago, before the ancient ’70s style food court at Aventura became Treats Food Hall. Put the emphasis on “food hall,” too. The Daily Meal may think Aventura has a food court, but that’s just wrong. With My Ceviche, Shake Shack, GoGo Fresh, Poke 305, Figs + Mozzarella, Luke’s Lobster and more, Aventura is pretty damn sure it’s a food hall.

The website reports that it made its list by “scouring thousands of online reviews for mentions of food courts, their options, their level of cleanliness, and how likely people were to go back to them.”

Well, we’ll definitely go back to Aventura, especially considering that in addition to the food hall the mall boasts restaurants like Pubbelly Sushi and Genuine Pizza. And after we eat, we may break down and ride the giant slide.

Now all we need to know is who’s got the best food hall in South Florida.