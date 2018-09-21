This ‘sanguich’ shop is back in Little Havana. And now they’re in a permanent spot

You know what you'll find at Sanguich de Miami? A bunch of sandwiches.

They called their “sanguiches” the best in Miami — and now they’re back to prove that they’re right.

The sandwich shop Sanguich de Miami, which started serving pressed Cuban sandwiches with house-cured meats out of a Little Havana shipping container, has opened in a permanent location in Little Havana.

The concept is simple: take seven classic Miami sandwiches and give them a modern and upscale twist. To help them, the owners, Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero, enlisted barbecue master Phil Bryant, the former chef at The Local in Coral Gables, to help them with curing the meats.

Croqueta preparada sandwich at Sanguich de Miami

Ham used in the sandwiches is brined for seven days. The roast pork is marinated for 24 hours, and the Cuban bread is baked specifically for them by a baker in Homestead. All the ingredients are produced in house, they say, down to the whole grain mustard.

They also make several shakes, including guava and cream cheese and a Colada Cuban coffee shake.

Coladita shake at Sanguich de Miami

A ventanita walk-up window is mandatory on Calle Ocho, of course. But this iteration of their 750-square foot restaurant includes 25 seats inside, and the design an homage to classic Cuban style, from tiles to brass fixtures.

The restaurant has planned a grand opening party Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. with giveaways and live music.

A 25-seat restaurant and classic Cuban style makes up the decor at Sanguich de Miami.

Sanguich de Miami

Address: 2057 SW 8th St., Miami

Contact: SanguichDeMiami.com

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.