This new South Beach restaurant is giving away free Christian Louboutin shoes every week

Brand new South Beach restaurant Vice Kitchen + Bar is giving away a free pair of Christian Louboutin shoes during their Thursday night Cinderella’s Night Out party to one lucky lady with the winning number.

But first, the food. Located in the space formerly known as Jezebel, which closed last September, Vice just wants to be your neighborhood go-to for reasonably priced food, drink, and yes, free Loubies.

“We love the Lincoln Road neighborhood and noticed there was a demand for a solid neighborhood bar that offers value. Between serving great cocktails and an excellent meal for $20, we want to become a vice for Miami, the city won’t be able to resist,” says Managing Partner Milan Djordjevic.

Among the vices served there: Short rib disco fries–French fries in slow-braised short rib, Vermont cheddar cheese, mushroom gravy and pickled jalapeños; jalapeño bacon and cheddar corn dogs; roast pulled pork sandwiches; and pasta Carbonara, among other things. Comfort food with a twist (and shoes). Deelish.

But let’s get back to the Loubies. Starting Thursday, Jan. 31, women get free margaritas until 10 p.m. with other cocktails offered at 50 percent off. For every drink a woman buys (including the half priced ones), a raffle for those free Loubies will go into a pot. The more she boozes, the more chances she has at winning, yikes.

The shoes will be presented to the lucky booz–er, winner, that night and if the size doesn’t work, the shoes are exchangeable at the Christian Louboutin store in the Design District.