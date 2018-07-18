Posted on

This Miami ‘milkshake lab’ is using leftover ingredients to make really decadent desserts

by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

Face it: You are not working on your beach body. Time to double down on calories at a place that is not here for Miami’s dieters, downtown Miami pop-up concept Shake That: Milkshake Lab.

Popping within Freshko Gourmet, 228 SE 1st St., at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 26 with free tastings, Shake That will remain there until late September.

Read More: This Miami milkshake shop is a copy of his mom’s 1980s kitchen

The idea for the pop-up emerged after two “gastronomy-impassioned clients” approached Freshko owner Alex Karavias “with a pop-up idea to cater to the heat of the summer as well as eliminating wastage by using ingredients already in use at Freshko.”

So it’s not only deelish, it’s eco-friendly because the recipes incorporate ingredients that might have gone to waste. The concept is simple, they say: artisan milkshakes served unpretentiously as opposed to the more obnoxious versions served elsewhere.

The menu currently features four permanent offerings. Take a look:

Banana Caramel

milkshake

Nutella Tiramisu

milkshake

Miami Heat

milkshake

Oreo

milkshake
This milkshake is better than yours.Shake That: Milkshake Lab.

Shake That will also offer limited-offer Lab Test creations based on preferences an feedback from consumers.

Please, people, keep it palatable. No kimchi milkshakes or anything funky like that, please.

Thanks.

Shake That: Milkshake Lab inside Freshko Gourmet, 228 SE 1st St., Miami

228 SE 1st St., Miami
Take me there
Tourists This sushi spot made a splash in Gainesville. UF alums brought it to Doral
This Miami ‘milkshake lab’ is using leftover ingredients to make really decadent desserts
After a beloved chef’s unexpected death, his legacy lives on in new restaurant
food hall
Miami Guide
Miami is suddenly full of food halls. Here’s where to find them.
These umbrellas have completely taken over Miami Instagram — but they’re kinda cool
Marc Anthony buys Cocoplum mansion at a deep discount — for $19 million