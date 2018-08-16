This Miami Heat star is opening a new restaurant at the downtown Miami train station

Add bagel master to Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem’s resume. The baller has teamed up with managing partner Ramona D. Hall to open an Einstein Bros. Bagels on the ground floor of MiamiCentral, downtown Miami’s hub for Brightline, Metromover, Metrorail and future Tri-Rail service.

Udonis Haslem and biz partner Ramona Hall CarmaConnected

Opening on Friday, Aug. 17, Einstein Bros. Bagels is the product of Haslem’s and Hal’s company, JFC, a SoFlo food and beverage operator that collaborates with CareerSource South Florida to create jobs for the unemployed as well as young adults from low income families.

“MiamiCentral and Brightline are helping transform South Florida, and JFC Miami is excited to be a part of the movement,” says Haslem, who won’t be at the opening, but will likely make cameo appearances here and there. “Einstein Bros. Bagels is going to make a positive impact not only by providing jobs to those in need, but also by adding a new dining venue to the area for both locals and visitors to experience.”

“Our collaboration with CareerSource South Florida, in addition to our banking partnership with Florida Community Bank, has been instrumental to the success of JFC Miami,” says Hall. “We are ecstatic to open at MiamiCentral and offer Historic Overtown and Downtown Miami new, delicious options for breakfast, lunch and catering.”

To celebrate the opening, Einstein Bros. will give 10 percent off to Brightline riders now through Dec. 31, 2018.

Einstein Bros. Bagels, 3 MiamiCentral, 155 NW 6th St.