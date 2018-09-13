Posted on

This late night South Beach taco spot is opening in Wynwood this weekend. There will be free guac

by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, where South Beach meets South of the Border and cool kids get a side of guac with their late night antics, is opening a new outpost Friday, Sept. 14, at Wynwood Marketplace.
In celebration of Mexican Independence Day and National Guacamole Day (double whammy!), they’re giving away free chips and guac on Sunday, Sept. 16.
Housed in a revamped Airstream, the Wynwood location’s tricked out taco truck will feature all the specials — Guajillo-braised short rib burritos, Nutella churros and vegan ‘pollo’ asado tacos. Don’t miss the daily happy hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with $2 tacos, $3 chips and guac and $4 chips and salsa.

Bodega Wynwood, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

